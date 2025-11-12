Delta Trend EA

Introducing Delta Trend EA: A Methodical Approach to Gold Trading

Welcome to the Delta Trend EA. This automated trading system is built for traders seeking a structured and measured approach to the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Its core design focuses on clear risk parameters and consistent execution.

Understanding Its Role

The Delta Trend EA acts as a disciplined trading assistant for your Meta-Trader platform. Its purpose is to monitor the Gold market and execute trades based on specific, rule-based conditions. It manages a series of positions with the explicit goal of reaching a total profit target, after which it will close all trades.



How It Manages Trades

The EA operates with a clear methodology that you can observe:


  • Market Analysis: It analyzes recent market volatility to determine its entry points.

  • Trade Management: It can open subsequent trades in the same direction, increasing volume according to its internal logic, but always respecting a maximum lot size you define.

  • Profit Securing: It employs a method to calculate an average breakeven point for multiple trades, setting a collective take profit target.

  • Built-in Safeguards:

    • Trade Cooldown: After any trade is executed, the EA waits for 5 minutes before the next one, preventing rapid, emotional decisions during high volatility.

    • Drawdown Protection: A critical safety feature automatically closes all trades if the total drawdown on your account reaches 85%. This acts as a final circuit breaker to protect your capital.

    • Profit-Taking Logic: It will close all trades if a specific, advantageous condition is met where the profit from one set of trades significantly outweighs the loss from another.



Key Features (As Defined in the Code)

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframes: M1

  • Initial Lot Size: Configurable (Default: 0.01)

  • Maximum Lot Size: Configurable cap to control risk (Default: 2.00)

  • Target Profit: Closes all trades when a total profit of 70 pips is achieved across the position.

  • Broker Compatibility: Works with any broker.

               

    Pricing

    The EA is available for a one-time purchase. The price is designed to increase gradually to ensure fairness.

    • Current Starting Price: $1089 USD

      A cheap product is questionable!!

    • The price will increase by $500 after the first 10 copies are sold.


      Final Note

      The Delta Trend EA is a tool for automated execution of a specific strategy. It does not guarantee profits. Success requires understanding its risks, using proper capital management, and monitoring its performance. If you have questions about the setup, I am available to assist.
