FXFortressWTIOIL
- Indicateurs
- Muammer Sunaoglu
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 9
FXFortressWTIOIL indicator is sensitive to all human moves from 0,04 cent to $1 on WTIOIL chart all timeframes. You can open or close Alarms and ShowSignalHistory as True, False. Indicator gives up(Buy, Bull, Long) down(Sell, Bear, Shirt) arrow signals. You can select arrow's colour. This indicator was prepared aimed up oil sector and oil investor. This indicator was prepared with a quarter century experience and information accumulation of my Financial Analysis life. Have fun!