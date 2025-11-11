Alpha Cerberus Manager

Alpha Cerberus Manager

Alpha Cerberus Manager is a professional trade execution and position management panel for MetaTrader 4. It is designed for traders who want to control risk at entry, place market and pending orders directly from the chart, and manage open positions with partial closes, break-even and selective close actions.
The tool does not implement a trading strategy of its own. It provides a structured interface to execute your own strategy with correct position sizing and consistent risk/reward.

1. Purpose

  • Fast execution of market, limit and stop orders from the chart.

  • Automatic lot calculation from risk percent or fixed cash risk.

  • Automatic SL/TP placement based on stop-loss in pips and R/R ratio.

  • Centralized management of all open trades on the current symbol (optionally all trades from all sources).

2. Main Features

  • Risk-based lot size: set % of balance or fixed amount and the panel calculates the volume.

  • Market orders: BUY/SELL with visual SL/TP lines.

  • Pending orders: limit and stop orders by dragging the entry line on the chart. The system detects automatically whether the order should be BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT, BUY STOP or SELL STOP depending on the line position.

  • Auto-adjusted SL/TP: when the entry line is moved, SL and TP are recalculated to keep the selected stop distance and risk/reward.

  • Trade selection panel: shows all open trades (ticket, symbol, direction, real-time profit) and lets the user choose which one to manage.

  • Quick actions: close half, custom partial close, move SL to breakeven, partial take profit.

  • Selective close: close all, close only profitable, close only losing, close only buys, close only sells.

  • Auto partial close engine: monitor open trades and automatically close a defined percentage when a target R/R level is reached.

3. Trading Modes

  • Instant market mode: choose BUY or SELL, the panel draws SL/TP and sends the order with calculated volume.

  • Pending limit mode: click “Pending Limit”, drag the orange entry line to the price, SL/TP are created automatically according to your SL pips and ratio, then confirm.

  • Pending stop mode: same workflow as limit mode but for breakout entries.

  • Manual mode: separate window where the trader can type entry, SL and TP prices and the tool chooses the correct pending order type based on the price location.

4. Position Management

After a trade is selected, the following actions are available:

  • Close 50% of volume.

  • Close custom percentage (uses the partial TP field).

  • Move stop-loss to current price (breakeven logic).

  • Execute partial take profit.

  • Close groups of trades by status (profit/loss) or by direction (buy/sell).
    This allows the panel to be used as a universal manager even for trades opened by other EAs or manually, if the option “Manage all trades” is enabled.

5. Auto Partial Close

The tool can run in background and watch open positions. When the current R/R of the trade reaches the configured value (for example 10R), it closes the defined percentage (for example 50%) and marks the trade as processed. The feature can be toggled on/off from the main panel. This is useful for traders who scale out at predefined multiples of initial risk.

6. Input Parameters (summary)

  • RiskPercent – risk per trade in percent of balance.

  • CashRisk – fixed amount to risk.

  • StopLossPips – default SL distance for calculations.

  • RiskRatio – R/R multiplier used to calculate TP from SL.

  • PartialTP – default percentage for partial closes.

  • ManageAllTrades – true = manage all trades on symbol, false = manage only trades opened by this EA.

  • EnableAutoPartialClose, AutoCloseRR, AutoClosePercent – settings for the automatic partial close module.

  • EnableAlerts, ValidateTrading, EnableDebugMode – service settings for control and diagnostics.

7. Notes

  • The product is a trade manager/utility, not an automated trading strategy.

  • All prices and order parameters are validated against broker requirements (minimum distance, stop level, margin).


