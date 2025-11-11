Bands Breakout EA
- Andri Maulana
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
🚀 Bands Breakout EA: Unleash Your Gold Trading Potential! 🌟
Tired of complex trading decisions? Introducing the Bands Breakout EA, an expertly crafted trading system designed to simplify and enhance your Gold trading strategy!
This powerful Expert Advisor uses a unique combination of Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages to identify high-probability breakout opportunities. It's built for traders who want to capture significant moves while keeping risk under tight control.
✨ Key Advantages & Features
-
Gold Trading Powerhouse: This EA is specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe, meaning it’s ready to attach and run, focusing on the high-volatility moves Gold is known for.
-
Intelligent Money Management: The EA doesn't rely on risky strategies like Martingale or Grid. Instead, it features a probability-based lot sizing system, dynamically adjusting trade size based on the quality of the signal. Higher probability = potentially higher return (or controlled risk)!
-
Advanced Risk Control: Protect your capital with the Daily Cut Loss feature, ensuring you never risk more than you're comfortable losing in a single day.
-
Dynamic Profit Protection: Benefit from an innovative ATR Trailing Stop that automatically moves your Stop Loss to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor, protecting gains against sudden market reversals.
-
Volatility Filter: Trade smarter, not harder. The EA uses an ATR-based volatility check to ensure it only enters trades when the market has sufficient momentum, avoiding choppy, low-probability conditions.
-
Long-Term Trend Confirmation: A higher timeframe EMA filter (set to D1 by default) ensures that trades align with the major trend, significantly increasing the probability of success.
⚙️ Ready-to-Use Parameters (Inputs)
The Bands Breakout EA gives you full control through easily adjustable parameters:
-
Risk Percentage: Set the maximum percentage of equity to risk per trade (use 0 to disable dynamic lot sizing).
-
Lots: Fixed Lot Size (used if Risk Percentage is 0).
-
StartHour / EndHour: Define a specific time window for trading activity.
-
ATR Period / ATR Threshold: Used to filter out low-volatility periods.
-
magicNumber: Unique ID for the EA's trades.
-
EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Settings for the long-term trend filter.
-
Daily Cut Loss Percentage: Maximum permissible daily equity loss (stops trading for the day when reached).
-
BB_Period / BB_Deviation: Settings for the core Bollinger Bands logic.
-
EMA_Period: Period for the EMA used in the Band Breakout signal.
-
ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Settings for the dynamic Trailing Stop.
-
ATR_Profit_Multiplier: Profit multiplier to activate the Trailing Stop.
-
DayRange: Number of past days used to calculate the Take Profit level.
🔥 Don't Just Trade, Dominate!
Why spend hours manually analyzing charts when the Bands Breakout EA can execute a proven, filtered strategy for you?
Take the first step towards smarter Gold trading today!
You don't have to commit fully right away. You can try it out for one month with a very affordable rental fee. Experience the difference of having a sophisticated, non-Martingale, fully optimized Gold EA working for you 24/5.
Click the download button, attach it to your M5 Gold chart, and watch the Bands Breakout EA go to work!