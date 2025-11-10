BigBuldozer

Multi-strategy EA for XAUUSD. Single parameter: Monthly Profit Target. Automatically selects optimal trading strategy based on current market conditions. Uses 6 different approaches to maximize performance across all market phases.

Six Trading Strategies

1. Scalping

Short-term trades capturing small moves (15-25 pips)

Triggers on MA crossovers

Best during tight spreads and stable volatility

Win rate: 45-50%, high frequency

2. Grid Trading

Places orders at regular intervals around current price

Each new level has larger position size

Activates when RSI shows consolidation (40-60 range)

Profits from price oscillation between levels

3. Martingale

Increases position size after losses

Bet: prices must reverse eventually

Limited to 3x maximum multiplier for safety

Used only with extreme RSI readings (oversold/overbought)

4. Anti-Martingale

Increases position size after consecutive wins

Follows the trend: bigger bets after confirmations

More conservative than Martingale

Activates after 2+ winning trades

5. Trend Following

Classic approach: follow established trends

Signals from MA alignment + RSI confirmation

Long holding periods (hours to days)

Captures extended moves, best during strong trends

6. Support/Resistance Levels

Trades bounces from key price levels

Uses RSI extremes (35 = support, 65 = resistance)

Mean reversion approach

Works well in established ranges

Strategy Selection Logic

The EA analyzes market conditions each bar:

Spread width → determines if scalping is viable

Volatility (ATR) → influences risk sizing and strategy choice

RSI positioning → identifies consolidation vs extremes

MA relationship → detects trends vs ranging

Recent trade history → biases toward recently profitable strategies

Position Sizing

Based on monthly profit target divided across trading days

Risk per trade: 2% of balance (adjustable)

Stop loss size: proportional to ATR (adapts to volatility)

Leverage capped by margin requirements

Risk Management

Daily loss limit : 3% maximum daily drawdown → closes all positions

Margin reserve : maintains 50% free margin minimum

Max open positions : 5 simultaneous trades maximum

Stops and targets: pre-calculated for each trade, no discretion

How It Works - Daily Cycle

Bar opens → collect indicator data (ATR, MA, RSI) Market analysis → evaluate current conditions Strategy selection → choose best approach for now Check positions → close if daily loss limit hit Generate signals → execute if setup matches criteria Update stats → track wins/losses for each strategy Repeat at next bar

Performance Characteristics

Win rate: 45-55% (varies by strategy/market)

Profit factor: 1.5-3.0x (profit ÷ losses)

Max drawdown: 20-30% typical

Best performance: trending markets

Worst performance: choppy/whipsaw markets

Important Notes