Auto Fib Alert MT4

Many traders rely on Fibonacci retracements to identify pullback levels for trade entries — but manually applying and updating the Fibonacci tool as price moves can be slow, inconsistent, and prone to error.

Auto Fib Alert for MT4 does it all automatically.

It plots Fibonacci levels in real time from the most recent significant move and instantly highlights pullback zones for trade entries.

The moment price reaches one, an alert fires instantly — so no pullback goes unnoticed.


Lock the Fibonacci Move Feature

A common issue with many automatic Fibonacci tools is that their levels flip direction when a new, larger swing forms — often right when a pullback setup is developing.

Auto Fib Alert solves this with a simple yet powerful feature: a Lock Move button.

Once a swing looks promising for a Fibonacci setup, simply click the Mode button to lock it.

In Locked Mode, the Fibonacci levels remain bound to the current impulse move, preventing them from automatically flipping or resetting when a larger move forms in the opposite direction or when you change timeframes.

This feature ensures uninterrupted tracking and consistent alerts, allowing precise and focused monitoring of pullback setups without distractions.


Instant Alerts

When in Locked Mode, the tool continuously tracks price action in real time and adjusts the Fibonacci levels if the move extends further.
As soon as price reaches a defined retracement level, Auto Fib Alert instantly triggers an alert — so every opportunity is captured without constant chart-watching.

No redrawing. No guesswork. No missed pullbacks.


Free for a Limited Time!
Found a bug? Report it in the comments section — your feedback helps improve Auto Fib Alert.



Key Features

Automatic Fibonacci Levels — Instantly draws retracement levels based on the latest impulse move.

Three Pullback Zones — Highlights key Fibonacci retracement areas (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%).

Instant Alerts — Notifies instantly when price enters a selected pullback zone.

Lock Fib Function — Secures the Fibonacci structure from flipping or resetting, even across timeframes. The Fibonacci levels themselves continue to update if the price move extends.



How It Works

1. Attach the tool

Attach the Auto Fib Alert indicator to any chart.

2. Automatic Fibonacci detection

The tool automatically identifies the most recent swing high and swing low to draw Fibonacci retracements for the current timeframe.

3. Highlighted pullback zones

Toggle between three customizable pullback zones — typically around 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8% levels.
A narrow purple band marks the active alert zone for quick visual reference.

4. Lock the Fibonacci
Click the Mode button to secure the Fibonacci direction.

The levels will stay bound to the move even when switching timeframes or reopening the terminal.

5. Instant alerts
In Locked Mode, alert bells appear beside the retracement levels.
A colored bell means the alert is active.

A gray bell indicates the price is already in the zone or the alert has been triggered.


How to Use Auto Fib Alert

1. Stay in Auto Mode:
Keep the tool running in Auto Mode to track Fibonacci levels in real time.

2. Spot a Setup:
When planning a pullback entry, check multiple timeframes to find the best matching Fibonacci setup.
(In Auto Mode, impulse moves and their Fibonacci retracements vary for each timeframe.)

3. Lock the Move:
Click the Mode button to secure the current swing and prevent it from flipping to a new move later.
You can freely switch timeframes without affecting the locked Fibonacci or pullback zone.

4. Choose a Zone (Optional):
Toggle the Zone button to select a pullback zone that aligns with support/resistance or moving averages. Or use one zone type consistently for all setups.

5. Wait for the Alert:
When price enters the selected zone, you’ll get an instant alert.
Alternative: If price has already passed the zone, wait for a break below/above the zone for confirmation.




