⚡ Valkyrie AI Scalper — Precision Meets Speed

Valkyrie AI Scalper is a next-generation trading assistant built for traders who demand speed, accuracy, and intelligent risk control.

It combines lightning-fast scalp execution with adaptive AI-based volatility filters, delivering consistent performance even in the most dynamic markets.

🔹 Core Strengths

Smart Fixed-Pip Engine: Opens and closes trades in seconds using configurable TP/SL pip distances — designed for true scalping precision.

Adaptive Market Filters: Built-in ADX + ATR momentum logic filters out weak or fake moves, ensuring entries only occur during strong directional bursts.

Risk Intelligence: Automated position sizing with real-time margin and equity awareness — no over-exposure, ever.

Dynamic Protection: Integrated volatility-exit, break-even and trailing systems protect profits the moment the market shifts.

On-Chart Control Panel: Tune parameters, toggle features, or switch to full auto-mode without leaving the chart.

⚙️ Ideal For

High-volatility symbols such as XAUUSD , GBPUSD , NAS100 , or BTCUSD

Timeframes from M1 to M15

Traders seeking quick, repeated micro-profits with institutional-grade execution logic.

💡 The Valkyrie Edge

Engineered for precision — the Valkyrie AI Scalper isn’t a random click-and-pray bot. It reads volatility like a professional scalper, enters where liquidity surges, and exits before the noise returns.

Every trade is backed by measured risk, calculated momentum, and disciplined management.