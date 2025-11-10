Valkyrie AI Scalper
- Experts
- Frank Paetsch
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 10 novembre 2025
- Activations: 5
⚡ Valkyrie AI Scalper — Precision Meets Speed
Valkyrie AI Scalper is a next-generation trading assistant built for traders who demand speed, accuracy, and intelligent risk control.
It combines lightning-fast scalp execution with adaptive AI-based volatility filters, delivering consistent performance even in the most dynamic markets.
🔹 Core Strengths
-
Smart Fixed-Pip Engine: Opens and closes trades in seconds using configurable TP/SL pip distances — designed for true scalping precision.
-
Adaptive Market Filters: Built-in ADX + ATR momentum logic filters out weak or fake moves, ensuring entries only occur during strong directional bursts.
-
Risk Intelligence: Automated position sizing with real-time margin and equity awareness — no over-exposure, ever.
-
Dynamic Protection: Integrated volatility-exit, break-even and trailing systems protect profits the moment the market shifts.
-
On-Chart Control Panel: Tune parameters, toggle features, or switch to full auto-mode without leaving the chart.
⚙️ Ideal For
-
High-volatility symbols such as XAUUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, or BTCUSD
-
Timeframes from M1 to M15
-
Traders seeking quick, repeated micro-profits with institutional-grade execution logic.
💡 The Valkyrie Edge
Engineered for precision — the Valkyrie AI Scalper isn’t a random click-and-pray bot. It reads volatility like a professional scalper, enters where liquidity surges, and exits before the noise returns.
Every trade is backed by measured risk, calculated momentum, and disciplined management.