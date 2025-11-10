Valkyrie AI Scalper

⚡ Valkyrie AI Scalper — Precision Meets Speed

Valkyrie AI Scalper is a next-generation trading assistant built for traders who demand speed, accuracy, and intelligent risk control.
It combines lightning-fast scalp execution with adaptive AI-based volatility filters, delivering consistent performance even in the most dynamic markets.

🔹 Core Strengths

  • Smart Fixed-Pip Engine: Opens and closes trades in seconds using configurable TP/SL pip distances — designed for true scalping precision.

  • Adaptive Market Filters: Built-in ADX + ATR momentum logic filters out weak or fake moves, ensuring entries only occur during strong directional bursts.

  • Risk Intelligence: Automated position sizing with real-time margin and equity awareness — no over-exposure, ever.

  • Dynamic Protection: Integrated volatility-exit, break-even and trailing systems protect profits the moment the market shifts.

  • On-Chart Control Panel: Tune parameters, toggle features, or switch to full auto-mode without leaving the chart.

⚙️ Ideal For

  • High-volatility symbols such as XAUUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, or BTCUSD

  • Timeframes from M1 to M15

  • Traders seeking quick, repeated micro-profits with institutional-grade execution logic.

💡 The Valkyrie Edge

Engineered for precision — the Valkyrie AI Scalper isn’t a random click-and-pray bot. It reads volatility like a professional scalper, enters where liquidity surges, and exits before the noise returns.
Every trade is backed by measured risk, calculated momentum, and disciplined management.


Plus de l'auteur
Trend King EA
Frank Paetsch
5 (2)
Experts
Trend King (MT4) – v4.4 AO Adaptive Trend–Pullback EA with AO Baseline Snap, 3-EMA Mapping, and Hybrid Exits What is Trend King? Trend King is a professional trend–pullback EA that combines a clean 3-EMA regime model with an Adaptive Optimization (AO) core. The AO learns market volatility via percentiles and snaps your baseline to symbol/timeframe conditions, then maps entry strictness, stops and exits around those baselines (no recompile). It adds robust risk controls, volatility exi
Trend Range King
Frank Paetsch
Experts
Trend Range EA : le meilleur des deux mondes (Tendance + Retour à la moyenne) Évolution du Trend King EA (5 étoiles)   — éprouvé en   H4   — désormais doté d’un puissant moteur de   retour à la moyenne   pour les phases latérales. Approche   par bougie , robuste dans les deux régimes. Points forts Double moteur   : •   Tendance   — écart EMA normalisé par l’ATR +   hystérésis   + RSI. •   Range   —   déviation ATR   par rapport au bandeau EMA + zone centrale du RSI ; confirmation optionnelle (En
Valkyrie AI
Frank Paetsch
Experts
️ VALKYRIE AI – The Next Generation of Smart Trading on MT4 Intro (Deutsch optional): Valkyrie AI ist ein KI-optimierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für präzise, risikokontrollierte Handelsentscheidungen auf höchstem technischen Niveau. Er analysiert Marktvolatilität und Trendstruktur in Echtzeit und reagiert intelligent auf wechselnde Marktbedingungen – vollautomatisch oder halbautomatisch auf Knopfdruck. ️ About Valkyrie AI Valkyrie AI is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for tr
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis