Valkyrie AI
- Experts
- Frank Paetsch
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 9 novembre 2025
- Activations: 5
Your Semi-Automatic Breakout Co-Pilot
🇬🇧 Description (English)
Valkyrie AI isn’t just another Expert Advisor – it’s your trading co-pilot.
It blends powerful ADX + ATR momentum detection with a sleek on-chart control panel that reacts instantly to your input.
Trade manually with confidence or let the AUTO engine execute with precision under strict safety rules.
💥 Why Traders Love Valkyrie AI
⚡ Instant control – no coding, no recompilation.
📈 Live parameter tuning – ATR, ADX, SL/TP and Risk % directly from the chart.
🧠 Smart Momentum Core – confirms true trends using ADX + ATR, with optional Phase Filter.
🛡️ Auto Mode with guardrails – avoids over-trading via cooldown, spread and drawdown limits.
💰 Intelligent risk sizing – Risk-% or Fixed Lots, auto downscaler prevents margin errors.
🎯 Professional trade management – Volatility Exit, Break-Even, ATR Trailing, Runner/Chandelier partial take.
🔧 Broker-level stability – normalized lots, margin check, retry logic, modify throttle.
💎 Clean visuals – entry/SL/TP lines, momentum arrows, signal map directly on chart.
⚙️ Core Features
-
ADX + ATR momentum filter with ADX cross and pullback confirmation
-
Phase Filter (ADX/ATR rising + ATR14/ATR50 ratio validation)
-
HTF ADX confirmation (optional)
-
Auto Trade Engine with spread, session, cooldown and drawdown guards
-
Volatility Exit and Break-Even protection
-
Runner/Chandelier system for partial take + dynamic ATR stop
-
Broker-adaptive lot management (MINLOT, LOTSTEP, MARGIN check)
-
Retry logic + modify throttle for error-free execution
👤 Who It’s For
For traders who want structure and control, not guesswork.
Ideal for breakout and momentum setups on M5 – H1.
Perfect blend of manual intuition + AI-assisted discipline.
🧠 High Standards
-
No grid. No martingale. No averaging down.
-
Every trade protected by ATR-based SL / TP.
-
Margin-aware and broker-safe execution.
-
Stable modify engine with auto-retry logic.
-
Clean deinitialization of all objects and globals.
⚙️ Requirements
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4
-
Markets: FX Majors, Minors, Gold, Indices
-
Timeframes: M5 – M15 (recommended), H1 supported
-
Account: Hedging enabled – no DLL required
⚠️ Disclaimer
Trading CFDs and FX involves risk. No profit guarantee.
Use demo accounts to familiarize yourself with the EA before going live.
💬 Support & Updates
✅ Continuous updates & improvements
✅ Fast technical support
❌ No signal selling / account management