All Candlestick Patterns

💡 Candlestick Pattern Indicator: Instant Candlestick Signal Tool

Candlestick Pattern Indicator is a robust and highly intuitive MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator engineered for pure candlestick pattern recognition and signaling. It instantly identifies a wide range of bullish and bearish reversal and continuation patterns across all assets and timeframes.

This indicator simplifies complex analysis by using a powerful visual hierarchy:

Color-Coded Sentiment: All signals are marked with a clear, actionable color: 🟢 Green for Buy (Bullish) and 🔴 Red for Sell (Bearish) . This allows traders to quickly assess market sentiment based on color, regardless of their pattern knowledge.

Pattern Naming: The exact pattern name (e.g., "Bullish Engulfing," "Three Black Crows") is displayed as a text label near the confirmed candle, providing precise detail for experienced traders.

Zero Clutter: An advanced stacking algorithm ensures all generated pattern labels are vertically separated without overlapping, maintaining a clean chart.

User Customization: Traders can easily enable or disable any specific pattern directly through the indicator's inputs, allowing them to focus only on their preferred setups.



