Trend Entropy mt4

Trend Entropy – Adaptive Chaos & Order Detector

Entropy is the scientific measure of disorder or uncertainty in a system. In physics, it shows how energy disperses and why systems move toward chaos. In information theory, it measures unpredictability in data. Low entropy means order and predictability, while high entropy reflects randomness, complexity, and reduced clarity of outcomes.

Trend Entropy is a next‑generation trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 4. Unlike conventional oscillators that simply measure momentum, this tool dives deeper into the information structure of price returns. By calculating entropy across adaptive symbol states, it reveals whether the market is trending in an organized fashion or slipping into chaotic ranging behavior.

This indicator is offered free of charge, making it accessible to all traders who want to explore advanced analytics without paying a premium.

How to Read the Indicator
The output of Trend Entropy is displayed in a separate window as a smooth line ranging from 0 to 100.

Values below 33% → Market is organized. If the average return is positive, it suggests a likely uptrend; if negative, a likely downtrend.

Values between 33% and 66% → Neutral zone. The market is balanced but leaning toward either up or down depending on the mean return.

Values above 66% → Chaotic or ranging conditions. Price action is less predictable, and trend signals are weaker.

Additional thresholds at 25% and 75% are enforced by volatility ratios. When local volatility is much higher than long‑term volatility, the indicator ensures values above 75%, signaling strong chaos. Conversely, when local volatility is much lower, it enforces values above 25%, signaling stable order.

This adaptive enforcement makes Trend Entropy more reliable across different timeframes and market conditions.

How the Indicator Works
Returns Calculation – The indicator computes percentage returns over a chosen period.

Adaptive Thresholds – Using standard deviation (sigma), it dynamically adjusts thresholds for weak, medium, and strong returns.

Symbol Mapping – Returns are mapped into discrete symbols, forming sequences that represent market states.

Entropy Measurement – By analyzing the frequency of these sequences, the indicator calculates normalized entropy, showing how organized or chaotic the market is.

Smoothing & Amplification – A Wilder‑style smoothing process makes the line responsive yet stable, while aggressive mode amplifies oscillations for clearer signals.

Volatility Enforcement – Ratios of local vs. long‑term volatility ensure the indicator respects critical thresholds, preventing misleading signals.

Key Features
Adaptive Thresholds – Automatically adjusts sensitivity based on volatility, ensuring accuracy across assets and timeframes.

Chaos vs. Order Detection – Distinguishes between trending markets and ranging conditions using entropy theory.

Volatility Enforcement Logic – Guarantees meaningful thresholds at 25% and 75% depending on volatility ratios.

Smooth RSI‑Style Output – Provides a visually intuitive line with fast responsiveness and clear levels.

 Why Choose Trend Entropy?
Trend Entropy is not just another oscillator. It is a hybrid tool that blends information theory, volatility analysis, and adaptive smoothing into one powerful line. Traders can use it to confirm trends, avoid false breakouts, and identify ranging conditions before they cause losses.

Whether you are a scalper, swing trader, or long‑term investor, Trend Entropy adapts to your style. Its bold thresholds and amplified oscillations make it easy to interpret, while its advanced logic ensures robustness across markets.

With Trend Entropy, you gain a unique perspective on price action—seeing not just momentum, but the structure of market behavior itself.
