Overview

If you trade using Smart Money Concepts or market structure strategies, this tool instantly makes your charts cleaner and your structure reading much easier.

Smart Leg Structure PRO automatically identifies the most recent market leg, marks the high, low, and equilibrium, and shows every Fair Value Gap (FVG) and swing point in seconds.

No more guessing or manually redrawing lines — this indicator gives you a full view of how price moves between premium and discount zones. It uses professional market structure logic, visualized and automated for easy reading.

What It Does

Shows the active market leg on any timeframe.

Draws clear leg high, low, and EQ lines so you know the range you’re in.

Detects Fair Value Gaps inside the current leg (bullish and bearish).

Marks short-term and intermediate-term swing highs/lows.

Helps confirm Break of Structure (BOS) or Change of Character (CHOCH) visually.

You get a complete market map in one glance.

Why Traders Love It

Saves time: no more manual markup.

Teaches structure: see how legs and imbalances really form.

Works everywhere: Forex, indices, gold, crypto.

Clean visuals: easy to read, even in fast markets.

Confidence boost: see where institutions may be targeting and when structure shifts.

Whether you already understand market structure or are still learning, this indicator is a daily reference that makes market analysis faster and clearer.

How To Use

Attach it to any chart. The indicator automatically finds the most recent leg. Use the EQ line to split the leg into premium/discount zones. Look at FVGs inside that leg for potential setups. Watch swing highs/lows for structure shifts.

Combine it with your own Smart Money Concepts tools (PD arrays, kill zones, liquidity grabs) for stronger confirmation.

Compatibility

Supports all assets and brokers.

Works on Hedging and Netting accounts.

Recommended for H4, H6, and Daily charts.

Support

If you have any questions or need help setting it up, leave a comment on the product page. Responses are given personally within 24 hours.