Desolator PRO
Desolator PRO is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built for traders who want a smart, adaptive, and disciplined trading system.
It combines momentum confirmation and strength filtering to catch high-probability trend moves — all while managing risk through automatic lot scaling based on real account performance.
When your account grows, Desolator PRO increases your lot size step-by-step.
If a drawdown occurs, it automatically scales down — protecting capital while staying active in the market.
This ensures steady growth and controlled exposure without manual intervention.
NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID , FIX SL TP
⚙️ Key Features
✅ Dynamic Lot Scaling:
Automatically increases or decreases the trading lot every time your balance changes by your defined amount (e.g., +$100 or -$100).
✅ Advanced Technical Filters:
✅ Smart Daily Control:
-
Maximum number of trades per day
-
Automatically resets daily limit.
💼 Best Use
-
Ideal for Scalping and Momentum setups on M5 timeframes
-
Designed for low-risk steady personal account growth
-
Recommended pairs: XAUUSD (Gold)
⚠️ Recommendations
-
Use on M5 timeframe
-
Minimum balance: $100
-
Recommended leverage: 1:500 or higher
-
Default SETTINGS For set file
-
Use on a VPS for continuous 24/5 operation
🧩 Why Traders Choose Desolator PRO
“Built for consistency — not emotion.”
Desolator PRO trades with clear logic, strong confirmation, and an adaptive lot strategy that grows with you.
No martingale. No grid. Just precision, discipline, and results.
📈 Take Control of Your Growth
💡 Let your lot size grow automatically with your success — and shrink safely when needed.
Desolator PRO is your adaptive partner in the market.