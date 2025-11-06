Desolator PRO

Desolator PRO is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built for traders who want a smart, adaptive, and disciplined trading system.
It combines momentum confirmation and strength filtering to catch high-probability trend moves — all while managing risk through automatic lot scaling based on real account performance.

When your account grows, Desolator PRO increases your lot size step-by-step.
If a drawdown occurs, it automatically scales down — protecting capital while staying active in the market.
This ensures steady growth and controlled exposure without manual intervention.

NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID , FIX SL TP

⚙️ Key Features

Dynamic Lot Scaling:
Automatically increases or decreases the trading lot every time your balance changes by your defined amount (e.g., +$100 or -$100).

Advanced Technical Filters:

Smart Daily Control:

  • Maximum number of trades per day

  • Automatically resets daily limit.

💼 Best Use

  • Ideal for Scalping and Momentum setups on M5 timeframes

  • Designed for low-risk steady personal account growth

  • Recommended pairs:  XAUUSD (Gold)

⚠️ Recommendations

  • Use on M5 timeframe

  • Minimum balance: $100

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500 or higher

  • Default SETTINGS For set file

  • Use on a VPS for continuous 24/5 operation

🧩 Why Traders Choose Desolator PRO

“Built for consistency — not emotion.”
Desolator PRO trades with clear logic, strong confirmation, and an adaptive lot strategy that grows with you.
No martingale. No grid. Just precision, discipline, and results.

📈 Take Control of Your Growth

💡 Let your lot size grow automatically with your success — and shrink safely when needed.
Desolator PRO is your adaptive partner in the market.


