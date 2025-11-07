“Gold Valkyrie” Edition

In a nutshell: A MT4 assistant EA for breakout/momentum setups featuring ADX+ATR filtering, ATR-based SL/TP, on-chart control panel, an AUTO trade toggle, and robust risk governance (session filter, max spread, bar-cooldown, daily DD cap, max simultaneous trades). Perfect for traders who want a rule-based workflow with the freedom to confirm manually or let it run automatically.

Why this EA?

Rule clarity: Entries on breakouts of prior candle high/low only when ADX ≥ threshold and ATR confirmation (current ATR ≥ ATR50 × factor) is present.

What you see is what it trades: Live entry/SL/TP lines , momentum arrows , and candidate entry arrows synced to your parameters.

Full on-chart control: ATR/ADX periods, ADX threshold, TP/SL multipliers, risk mode (percent vs fixed lots), volatility exit, trailing, break-even, SAVE/RESET – no re-compile needed.

Flexible execution: Manual Mode: You confirm via BUY/SELL buttons. Auto Mode (toggle): The EA opens trades autonomously, with max-spread check , bar-cooldown , and max concurrent protection.

Professional risk governance: Session times , Daily DD limit , auto magic per timeframe , centralized modify throttling (no spam), and broker min-distance guarding .

Smart stop engine: ATR-based SL/TP by default, Volatility exit (pushes SL to grey ATR lines / BE when volatility is weak), Break-even after an ATR-distance run, ATR-line trailing (push-only, never pulls back).



Core features at a glance

Signals: ADX+ATR trend filter (BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL bias) with breakout confirmation.

Entries: Prior high/low ± offset → market orders (slippage aware).

SL/TP: ATR multipliers with strict min-distance checks.

Trade management: Vol-exit, break-even, ATR trailing (grey lines), management grace period (bars).

Governance: Session windows, daily DD cap (per day), max spread (points), max concurrent, auto bar-cooldown.

UI panel: BUY, SELL, CLOSE ALL, param “+/–”, toggles (VolExit/Trail/BE), AUTO ON/OFF , SAVE/RESET.

Persistence: Per symbol/TF via GlobalVariables (SAVE/RESET).

Comment/Magic: Customizable order comment (“Gold Valkyrie”), optional TF-encoded magic.

Who is it for?

Discretionary breakout/momentum traders who want a transparent, visual setup.

Semi-auto traders who prefer manual confirmation – with the option to turn on AUTO when rules are solid.

Risk-conscious users who value session/DD caps and structural safeguards.

Recommended markets & TFs

XAUUSD (Gold) – M30 as a proven baseline.

Major FX pairs and indices work as well – tune parameters to volatility.

Quick start

Attach EA → review inputs (risk mode, ADX/ATR, TP/SL, session, DD cap, max spread). Manual Mode: Monitor bias, lines/arrows → use BUY/SELL. Auto Mode: Toggle AUTO ON (panel) → bar-cooldown, max spread, and max concurrent apply. Press SAVE to persist your setup per symbol/TF.

Note: Existing open trades keep their original comment. The updated comment applies to new orders only.

Legal / Risk

No performance guarantees. Backtests ≠ live results. Use prudent risk sizing, daily DD limits, and trade responsibly.