Trailing Stop Utility Multi Mode
- Utilitaires
- Yafi Maulana Hakim
- Version: 1.0
🧭 Trailing Stop Utility – Multi-Mode & Multi-Symbol Control
If you find any bug or unexpected behavior — please don’t hesitate to message me!
Your feedback helps improve this tool and keep it stable for everyone. 💪
🚀 Overview
TrailingStopUtility_MultiMode_Fixed is a smart, flexible utility designed to manage trailing stops across multiple symbols and timeframes.
Lightweight, stable, and fully compatible with all MT5 builds (no missing includes).
Whether you’re a manual trader or an EA user, this tool allows automated trailing stop management with three powerful modes — adaptable to any trading style: scalping, swing trading, or long-term setups.
⚙️ Key Features
✅ 3 Flexible Trailing Modes:
-
Percent Mode – Define the trailing distance as a percentage of the current price.
-
Pips Mode – Use a fixed number of pips as your trailing distance.
-
ATR Mode – Dynamic trailing based on market volatility (ATR).
✅ Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Support
-
Automatically manages open positions across all pairs and timeframes.
-
Works seamlessly with both manual trades and EA-opened orders.
✅ Smart & Customizable Triggers
-
Activate trailing based on percent gain, pips, or ATR multiplier.
-
Trailing begins only after profit conditions are met, avoiding premature SL adjustments.
✅ Magic Number Filtering & Custom Check Interval
-
Filter positions by MagicNumber to manage only specific EA trades.
-
Control the update frequency (CheckIntervalMS) for optimal performance.
✅ Informative On-Chart Display (Optional)
-
Displays current positions and trailing SL status directly on your chart.
💡 Why This Utility Is Better
-
Works independently — no need for any EA to function.
-
Intelligent SL logic: moves stops only in the direction of profit.
-
Ultra-fast performance: check intervals as low as 10ms with minimal resource usage.
-
Clean code: no external dependencies or extra includes.
🧩 Perfect For
-
Manual traders who want automatic trailing across all open positions.
-
EA users who need an extra trailing manager for multiple symbols.
-
Scalpers requiring ultra-fast SL adjustments.
-
Swing traders who prefer ATR-based adaptive trailing stops.
🧠 Pro Tips
-
For ATR mode, choose a timeframe that matches your trading style (e.g., H1 or H4 for swing trading).
-
Set ShowOnChart = true to monitor all active positions and trailing SL updates directly from your chart.
💬 Support & Feedback
Found a bug or have an idea for improvement?
Feel free to send me a message anytime — I’m always happy to assist and improve this utility for the community.