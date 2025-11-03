Paranormal Insightment
- Syamsurizal Dimjati
- Version: 1.0
Paranormal Insightment™
Use with :
Ritz Paranormal Insightment™ is a precision-engineered analytical indicator that blends momentum intelligence and trend confirmation into a single visual system.
It merges the DeMarker oscillator with a dynamic Moving Average filter, detecting price exhaustion and directional shifts with remarkable clarity. The indicator translates subtle market imbalances into actionable visual and auditory signals, helping traders anticipate potential reversals and momentum surges before they become obvious on the chart. (To analyze the price trend with the Maximum limit of the actual movement, the price will make a preparation step before continuing the next movement.)
Core Mechanism
At its core, Ritz Paranormal Insightment™ performs a dual-layer crossing analysis between:
DeMarker values — representing short-term buying or selling pressure, and
Moving Average of DeMarker — reflecting the broader underlying trend context.
By continuously monitoring the interaction between these two components, the indicator pinpoints the exact moment when market momentum flips from accumulation to distribution (and vice versa).
Each detected crossover is dynamically validated through a smart threshold filter to minimize noise, ensuring only meaningful signals are shown.
Key Technical Features
Adaptive Crossing Detection
Utilizes a refined function DetectCrossing() that evaluates both the current and previous DeMarker-MA relationship, filtered by a configurable sensitivity threshold. This ensures accurate detection of legitimate crossovers, not minor fluctuations.
Smart Arrow Positioning
The function CalculateCrossPosition() intelligently places BUY/SELL arrows slightly above or below the corresponding line values, providing crystal-clear visual alignment with the actual crossover on the indicator subwindow.
Integrated Alerts System
The ShowCrossAlert() module triggers context-aware alerts with clear, descriptive messages (and optional sound). Alerts are activated only when a valid crossover occurs on the most recent confirmed bar — avoiding redundant or premature signals.
Visual and Color Dynamics
BUY and SELL crossovers are color-coded for instant recognition. Each event can change the plotted line color dynamically through PlotIndexSetInteger() , aligning the visual state of the indicator with its active signal mode.
Noise Filtering and Slope Awareness
Optional slope normalization logic (via trend_slope / Point ) allows enhanced trend-strength estimation, enabling future extensions such as slope-based filtering or adaptive sensitivity scaling.
High-Efficiency Architecture
The computation is handled inside the OnCalculate() loop with safe array operations ( SafeArrayGet , SafeArrayAssign ), ensuring stability even during high-frequency market updates.
Signal Logic Summary
|Condition
|Market Bias
|Visual Output
|Alert Type
|DeMarker crosses above MA
|Bullish (momentum strengthening)
|Upward arrow, buy color
|BUY SIGNAL
|DeMarker crosses below MA
|Bearish (momentum weakening)
|Downward arrow, sell color
|SELL SIGNAL
Each signal is plotted precisely at the intersection point, adjusted for readability and confirmation strength.
Strategic Insight
The name “Paranormal Insightment™” reflects its purpose — to see beyond ordinary indicators.
Rather than reacting to price after the fact, it anticipates possible turning points through oscillator-trend interaction, giving traders a forward-looking view of potential price energy transitions.
It is especially effective when:
Used alongside ATR-based volatility filters or multi-timeframe confirmation, and
Combined with disciplined risk-management or trailing-stop automation for real-time execution.
Professional Applications
Short-term momentum trading and scalping
Trend reversal confirmation
Adaptive signal filtering within expert advisors (EA integration-ready)
Visual analysis in low-noise environments (H1–H4) or rapid-entry scalping (M1–M5)
Conclusion
Ritz Paranormal Insightment™ is more than a crossover tool — it is a momentum revelation engine that exposes hidden rhythmic shifts within market psychology.
By uniting oscillator depth with trend stability, it empowers traders to interpret market transitions with precision, intuition, and confidence.