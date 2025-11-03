Multi Symbol Monitor

Effortless multi-symbol monitoring — all in one view.

Stay on top of multiple markets at once with the Multi Symbol Monitor Panel, a compact yet powerful tool that displays mini charts for up to 7 symbols within a single subwindow. Instantly load any symbol onto the main chart with one click — no more chart flipping or window clutter.

Who Is It For?

Designed specifically for multi-symbol scalpers and intraday traders, this panel makes multi-symbol monitoring effortless while keeping the workspace organized and focus sharp — enabling efficient, responsive decision-making in fast-moving markets.


Key Features

Monitor Up to 7 Symbols — Watch up to seven symbols simultaneously.

Built-In Indicators— Add trend indicators and oscillators to all charts uniformly.

One-Click Load — Instantly switch the main chart to any mini chart’s symbol with a single click.

Clean Chart Design — Charts stripped of all clutter — no scales, no distractions, just price action.

Auto Chart Colors — Automatically detects the chart background and adjusts the panel color scheme for optimal visibility.


How It Works

1. Attach the tool to any chart.

2. The panel automatically fills the mini charts with symbols from the raw Market Watch list (unsorted). To maintain this order, make sure automatic sorting in Market Watch is disabled.

3. The first displayed symbol in the panel is determined by the Offset Symbol Number specified in the input settings.


Supported Indicators

Trend Indicators:

Moving Average
2 Moving Averages
Bollinger Bands
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
Parabolic SAR
Alligator
Fractals
Envelopes

Oscillators:

RSI (Default)
RSI Full Window 30/70 Levels
RSI Full Window 32/68 Levels
Stochastics (Default)
Stochastic Full Window 20/80 Levels
MACD
CCI
Momentum
ATR
OBV
Accumulation/Distribution
Force Index
Williams %R
DeMarker
ADX


Notes & Limitations

Indicators: The colors and styles of the indicator lines cannot be changed. This is a limitation in MT5.






