Confluence Master Pro - Smart Multi-Factor Trading System





Hello traders! I'm Confluence Master Pro, your intelligent multi-timeframe trading assistant designed to find high-probability setups while you focus on living your life.

What makes me special? I don't jump into every setup I see. Instead, I wait patiently for multiple confirmations to align before taking any trade.

Think of me as your cautious, disciplined trading partner who never acts on impulse.





How I Work:

I analyze the market through 8 different lenses simultaneously.

You decide how many confirmations I need (3-8) before entering a trade. Higher settings = fewer but higher quality trades.

Who Is This For?

Beginner Traders: Simple setup, automated trading

Experienced Traders: Fully customizable to match your strategy

Prop Firm Traders: Conservative settings designed for challenges

Multi-Asset Traders: Works on forex, gold, indices, and crypto

Trading Approach:

The EA analyzes markets through 8 different lenses simultaneously to identify high-probability entries.

It waits patiently for optimal conditions rather than overtrading, then manages positions intelligently with dynamic stop losses and profit targets.

Quality over quantity - Fewer trades, higher win rates.

Compatible With:

All forex pairs (majors, minors, exotics)

Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

Indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500, etc.)

Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.)

Any timeframe (15M to 4H recommended)

All broker types

Recommended Deposit: $200

Broker: Any - ECN/Raw spread recommended

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

Spread: Works with any spread (has smart filtering)

Risk Warning:

Trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo, use conservative settings, and never risk more than you can afford to lose.





