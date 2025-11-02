EVTL Panel

PPO ATR RR EA is a fully automated trading system based on technical momentum confirmation and dynamic risk control. It combines the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) crossover logic with ATR-based volatility stops , configurable risk-to-reward targets , and intelligent trade management (partial take profit, breakeven protection, trailing, and session filters). Optimized set files for each symbol are available upon request. Contact me to receive the configuration list @evtradinglabs Key Features