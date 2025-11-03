Gold Bandit

Gold Bandit EA – The Brutally Honest Scalper

Launch Price: $1000 (only for early adopters)
Real edge – no dreams, no fake curves, no nonsense.

💡 PART 1 – What Gold Bandit Actually Does

Gold Bandit EA is the evolution of the Bandit 3.0 Auto system — a precision-engineered trading assistant built for XAUUSD (M5–M15).
It combines ATR/ADX momentum confirmation, adaptive volatility-based trailing, and risk-controlled scaling to exploit short-term bursts in price dynamics.
The system never "fires blindly": every entry is pre-filtered for volatility integrity, then dynamically managed with trailing-stops and break-even logic to protect equity while capturing trends.

Key Principles

  • Volatility and momentum confirmation before entry.

  • Continuous risk management after entry.

  • Adaptive position control based on real-time market energy.

This is not another “auto-pilot” EA — it’s an intelligent scalper that respects market structure, volatility, and risk.

💡 PART 2 – The Reality of Results

Let’s be clear:
Those “+1000 % in 2 months” backtests you see everywhere?
They’re fiction. Curve-fitted parameters, disabled spread and slippage, no Monte Carlo, no forward checks.

Gold Bandit is built for reality, not fantasy.

Every setup is validated by:

  • ✅ Bar-based pre-selection (no tick-fitting nonsense)

  • ✅ K-fold cross validation

  • ✅ Monte Carlo stress tests

  • ✅ Forward verification on real tick data

The outcome?
Stable, reproducible, and sustainable trading curves — not “dream lines” that collapse in real markets.

💡 PART 3 – Why $1000 is Cheap

Gold Bandit isn’t a “copy and paste EA”.
It’s a risk-engineering tool that automates the exact same logic used by professional discretionary traders — consistent, disciplined, volatility-aware execution.

At $1000 you’re buying:

  • 1000 + hours of engineering, optimization & robustness testing.

  • A system built to survive regime changes and spread shock.

  • A tool that earns its keep long after the hype EAs blow up.

👉 Intro price $1000 – limited slots before the full commercial release.

Gold Bandit EA – Because you prefer truth over illusion.


Plus de l'auteur
Trend King EA
Frank Paetsch
Experts
Français Trend King EA (MT4) – Pullback 3-MA + Trailing Donchian Trader la tendance, maîtriser le risque. Le Trend King EA pour MetaTrader 4 s’appuie sur un système de pullback vers 3 EMA : d’abord alignement de tendance (Rapide > Intermédiaire > Lente, filtre de pente en option), puis pullback ciblé sur l’EMA Rapide ou Intermédiaire. Un trailing Donchian (jamais en arrière) gère les positions ; le saut au break-even lisse les retracements. Le TP optionnel est fondé sur le risque Donchian
Trend Range King
Frank Paetsch
Experts
Trend Range EA : le meilleur des deux mondes (Tendance + Retour à la moyenne) Évolution du Trend King EA (5 étoiles)   — éprouvé en   H4   — désormais doté d’un puissant moteur de   retour à la moyenne   pour les phases latérales. Approche   par bougie , robuste dans les deux régimes. Points forts Double moteur   : •   Tendance   — écart EMA normalisé par l’ATR +   hystérésis   + RSI. •   Range   —   déviation ATR   par rapport au bandeau EMA + zone centrale du RSI ; confirmation optionnelle (En
Bandit
Frank Paetsch
Experts
Bandit EA est un moteur multi-stratégie pour MT4, conscient du régime de marché, qui apprend en tradant . Plutôt que de miser sur une seule approche, il observe en continu les conditions et alloue le risque là où l’efficacité est maximale maintenant — cassures de tendance, pullbacks nets, squeezes explosifs ou retours rapides — puis s’adapte instantanément quand le contexte change. Pourquoi Bandit est différent Cœur d’apprentissage en direct. Un algorithme sensible à la variance favorise les str
ChannelEA
Frank Paetsch
Experts
ChannelEA – Adaptive Dual-Mode Expert Advisor ChannelEA is a high-performance, multi-asset Expert Advisor built for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and aggressive profit potential. It merges two proven trading methodologies — Mean Reversion (H1) and Trend Following (H4) — into a single dynamic framework that continuously adapts to evolving market conditions. Core Concept Unlike static systems, ChannelEA’s dual-engine architecture analyzes volatility and momentum in real time,
