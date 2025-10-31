Spread Converge Pro

Hello, traders! I am the Spread Convergence Expert, one of the standout members of the Convergence Family. What is my specialty? Crude oil. That's right—I trade the XBRUSD and XTIUSD commodity pairs with precision and confidence, reliably capturing arbitrage opportunities for you in the highly volatile crude oil market. The Convergence Expert has gradually proven to be a safe and stable intelligent trading system.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.



————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Discounted price . The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1499





I am a hedging and arbitrage EA, designed to maximize your trading potential. My design is the culmination of over 10 years of trading experience and has been fine-tuned repeatedly to strive for perfection. My developers have integrated their rich market knowledge and professional skills into every line of code to ensure that I can bring you the best trading performance.

I am highly adaptable and proficient in various arbitrage strategies. No matter which time frame you prefer, I can meet your needs. Whether you favor the 1-minute chart or the 1-hour chart, I can handle it with ease. Simply add me to your XBRUSD chart, select your initial lot size based on your capital (for $1,000, the recommended initial lot size is 1 lot), and witness my remarkable performance. No complex setups, no tedious operations—pure trading power at your fingertips. I don’t trade daily, as I prioritize quality over quantity, so please be patient.

My plug-and-play functionality means you can get started effortlessly. Just install me, configure your initial lot size, and leave the rest to me. I will diligently monitor the market, identify arbitrage opportunities, execute trades with precision, and effectively manage your risk.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

Recommended Brokers: ICMARKETS and ICTRADING, or brokers offering ECN/RAW/low-spread trading.

Crude oil price limits must be in 2 decimal places. The Convergence Expert is incompatible with brokers offering crude oil price limits in 3 decimal places.

Minimum Initial Deposit: $500 for a 1:500 leverage account.

Recommended Initial Deposit: $1,000 (with 1:500 leverage).

Leverage of at least 1:100 is required; 1:500 is recommended.

Account Type: Hedging Account.

Use a VPS to run the EA 24/7 (mandatory).

Join the Convergence Family today and experience the standard of oil arbitrage in trading with Convergence Expert. Ready to dominate the oil market? Add me to your chart, and let’s get started!