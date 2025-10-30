Where when enter exit sample
- Indicateurs
- Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
- Version: 2.1
- Mise à jour: 30 octobre 2025
Hi traders,
This tool will work only on demo
After checking this tool if you like you can buy live account version as well
Where When Enter Exit – Trade Plotter helps traders easily see, track, and review their sell trades directly on the chart.
It clearly shows where you entered, when you exited, and why, so you can quickly learn from every trade.
✨ Key Features
-
📍 Auto Plot Entries & Exits – Instantly marks your sell entries and exits on the chart.
-
🔁 Easy Trade Review – Visually review past trades to understand what worked and what didn’t.