The Range Gold EA
- Experts
- Kevin Steve Ruebenach
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 10
I do not guarantee any profits. No one can predict future market movements. Trading financial markets involves significant risk, and you may lose all or part of your invested capital.
Hello everyone,
Thank you for your interest in my Expert Advisor!
As a starting point, I recommend the following settings, which have proven effective in my tests:
- Take Profit (TP): 1000 points
- Stop Loss (SL): 1000 points
- Trailing Start: 100 points
- Trailing Distance: 10 points
Please note that these are just recommended starting settings. All parameters can and should be individually adjusted to fit your personal trading strategy and risk management.
For more information, to discuss any issues, or for general questions, you are welcome to join my Discord server. We can connect directly there.
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This Expert Advisor is sold exclusively on the official MQL5 Marketplace. I will never contact you privately to sell the EA elsewhere. My Discord server is strictly for support and community interaction. It is not a sales platform.
Support & Community Hub
For questions, help, and sharing configurations, please join our official Discord server.
Note: The server is still under construction but is already operational for support and discussions.
Join the community here: https://discord.gg/R7c22JYU