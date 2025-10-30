The Range Gold EA

This Expert Advisor (EA) for the XAUUSD pair is based exclusively on daily price action.

It does not use Martingale, Grid, or any other high-risk trading strategies. The EA is suitable for both Prop Firm Challenges and live trading accounts.





Since every trader has individual risk preferences and trading goals, I strongly recommend thoroughly testing and optimizing the input parameters in backtests to find the settings that work best for you. My default settings are only a starting point and may not be optimal for all accounts or market conditions.





⚠️ Important:

Always read your Prop Firm’s rules carefully before using this EA!

Some firms impose minimum or maximum trade holding times, restrict certain trading styles, or limit position sizes. While I have not encountered any issues with Prop Firms when using this EA, you are solely responsible for complying with your firm’s terms and conditions.





The EA tends to perform best when used with high leverage, though this is optional and should align with your personal risk tolerance.





❗ Disclaimer:

I do not guarantee any profits. No one can predict future market movements. Trading financial markets involves significant risk, and you may lose all or part of your invested capital. Hello everyone, Thank you for your interest in my Expert Advisor! As a starting point, I recommend the following settings, which have proven effective in my tests: Take Profit (TP): 1000 points

1000 points Stop Loss (SL): 1000 points

1000 points Trailing Start: 100 points

100 points Trailing Distance: 10 points Please note that these are just recommended starting settings. All parameters can and should be individually adjusted to fit your personal trading strategy and risk management. For more information, to discuss any issues, or for general questions, you are welcome to join my Discord server. We can connect directly there. IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This Expert Advisor is sold exclusively on the official MQL5 Marketplace. I will never contact you privately to sell the EA elsewhere. My Discord server is strictly for support and community interaction. It is not a sales platform.



Support & Community Hub For questions, help, and sharing configurations, please join our official Discord server. Note: The server is still under construction but is already operational for support and discussions. Join the community here: https://discord.gg/R7c22JYU







