⚙️ Overview

Adaptive Momentum EA is a fully automated trading system that combines momentum, trend, and volatility confirmation for precise and consistent trade entries.

It adapts to account balance and equity conditions using lot scaling and daily equity protection, ensuring both steady growth and strong drawdown control.

This Expert Advisor is designed for professional traders and prop-style risk management.

It can automatically pause trading after reaching daily profit or loss targets and auto-resumes on the next trading day — no manual reset required.

🔍 Core Strategy

The EA uses a multi-indicator confirmation system:

RSI → Momentum strength & overbought/oversold detection

Dual EMA (50/200) → Trend direction filter

ADX → Market strength confirmation

Candle confirmation → Entry validation (strong bullish/bearish candles only)

💹 Smart Risk & Money Management

✅ Broker-safe SL/TP: Protects positions even during disconnections

✅ Daily Profit & Loss Protection: Auto-pause when target or limit is reached

✅ Auto Resume: Resumes trading automatically the next day

✅ 1 Trade per Day Mode: limit for disciplined trading sessions





🧩 Key Features

Feature Description



RSI + EMA + ADX + Candle Filter Multi-confirmation strategy for high-quality signals



Auto Daily Pause/Resume Protects equity and automates risk control Magic Number System Ensures multi-EA compatibility Fully Broker-Safe SL/TP All trades have physical SL/TP on the server Detailed On-Chart Dashboard Real-time status, trend, RSI, and daily progress



🧠 Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M5

Pair: XAUUSD

Minimum Balance: $200

Leverage: 1:500 or higher

Broker Type: ECN/Raw spread preferred





🔧 Inputs Summary MaxDailyProfit / MaxDailyLoss → customizable daily target

EMA Fast / Slow / RSI / ADX settings → fully adjustable

Start/Stop Trading Hours → set your own trading session

MaxDailyTrade → limit to 1 trade per day

📈 Why Traders Choose Adaptive Momentum EA ✅ Fully automated and “prop-firm safe”

✅ Strong risk control — daily pause & auto-resume

✅ Clear and transparent dashboard

✅ Works on any instrument with reliable momentum

✅ No grid, no martingale, no averaging — pure strategy logic

📬 Support Fast technical support and update notifications via your MQL5 account inbox.

We actively maintain and improve the EA based on live feedback and market behavior.







