The ORB Guardian MT4

Symbol: Traded and tested on(USDJPY, US30, XAUUSD)
Timeframe: M5 – M15
Type: Range Breakout + Prop Firm Protection (rule-based Expert Advisor)
Single order trading support: YES
Minimum deposit: 500 USD (or equivalent in another currency)
Compatible with ANY broker: YES (supports 2- or 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, any symbol name, any GMT)
Run without prior setup: YES

If you’re interested in robust, challenge-friendly automated trading, subscribe to my channel.
I research practical algorithmic trading techniques, post free tools, and publish short setup guides.
Subscribe!

ORB Guardian – Opening Range Breakout EA

A precision-built trading system that captures volatility breakouts during key market sessions while maintaining strict prop-firm rule protection.
No martingale. No grid. Fully automated risk control.

Input Overview

General Trading Inputs

  • Magic Number – unique identifier to separate this EA’s trades.

  • Lot Size – fixed volume for each trade.

  • Stop Loss (%) – stop loss distance as a percentage of the range (0 = off).

  • Take Profit (%) – take profit distance as a percentage of the range (0 = off).

Range Inputs

  • Range Start (minutes) – minute of the day when range calculation begins.

  • Range Duration (minutes) – period over which the range high/low is measured.

  • Range Close (minutes) – time when the EA stops trading the range (–1 = off).

Breakout Mode

  • Mode 0 (ONE_SIGNAL) – trade immediately when price breaks the range.

  • Mode 1 (TWO_SIGNALS) – trade only after breakout confirmation.

Range Days

  • Monday–Friday toggles – choose which weekdays to trade.
    (Example: disable Friday if you avoid end-of-week volatility.)

Prop Firm Account Protection

  • IsPropAccount – enables prop-firm safety module.

  • Initial Balance / Profit Target – used to monitor challenge progress.

  • Start of Challenge / Length – sets challenge start date and duration.

  • MaxDDay / MaxDDWeek / MaxDDMonth / MaxDDTotal – automatic trading stop if equity drawdown exceeds configured limits.

Dashboard Settings

  • Show Dashboard – display on-chart stats and status.

  • Dashboard X / Y / Width / Height – position and size controls.

Display Settings

  • Background Color – dashboard background color.

  • ChartColorTradingOff / On – chart colors for disabled or active trading states.


Plus de l'auteur
The ORB Guardian
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
Symbol:   Traded and tested on(USDJPY, US30, XAUUSD) Timeframe:  M5 – M15 Type:   Range Breakout + Prop Firm Protection (rule-based Expert Advisor) Single order trading support:   YES Minimum deposit:   500 USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker:   YES (supports 2- or 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, any symbol name, any GMT) Run without prior setup:   YES If you’re interested in robust, challenge-friendly automated trading, subscribe to my channel. I research
TripleWave Signal Indicator
Cedric Landry Shema
Indicateurs
TripleWave Signal Indicator - Système de Confirmation de Tendance Multi-Unités de Temps Ne manquez plus jamais une transaction à haute probabilité ! TripleWave Signal Indicator est un système de qualité professionnelle qui analyse simultanément trois unités de temps (M15, H1, H4) pour ne fournir que les signaux BUY et SELL les plus fiables. Paramètres Recommandés: XAUUSD: Les paramètres par défaut conviennent pour l'instant. Ce que vous obtenez: Moteur d'analyse de tendance multi-unités de temps
FREE
Triplewave Momentum Pro
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
Bonjour, traders ! Je suis Quant Pulse , l’Expert Advisor de confirmation de tendance multi-timeframes le plus sophistiqué jamais conçu. Ma spécialité ? Le trading de tendance avec une précision chirurgicale sur plusieurs marchés, avec une exactitude inébranlable. Je trade GOLD (XAUUSD) et GBPUSD avec une précision chirurgicale, vous apportant des opportunités de trading constantes grâce à la puissance de l’analyse triple des plages temporelles. Qu’est-ce qui me rend spécial ? Je suis un EA de
ORB Guardian
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
L'Avantage Principal : Capture de Volatilité Éprouvée L' Expert Advisor ORB Guardian FREE est conçu pour exploiter systématiquement l'action des prix à haute probabilité qui se produit pendant les principales plages d'ouverture du marché. Cette version gratuite démontre la puissance de la stratégie de base, vous permettant d'observer la logique de niveau institutionnel de l'EA en action et de confirmer son potentiel de profit avant d'investir. Ce Que Vous Obtenez (L'Envie) : Focalisation sur le
Trendline With Neural
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
Avis Important Veuillez désactiver le paramètre d'entrée passmql5 avant d'exécuter cet Expert Advisor (EA) sur vos propres graphiques. Ce paramètre n'a été utilisé que pour passer la vérification de validation du Marché MQL5 car l'EA fonctionne en utilisant des données visuelles du graphique (lignes de tendance graphiques et analyse sur le graphique). Il n'est pas requis pour le trading en direct ou en démo. TrendLine Lite — La Précision LS-Fit Rencontre la Simplicité TrendLine Lite est une édit
FREE
TrendTraderPro
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
Avis Important Veuillez désactiver le paramètre d'entrée PassMql5 avant d'exécuter cet Expert Advisor (EA) sur vos propres graphiques. Ce paramètre a été utilisé uniquement pour passer le processus de validation du MQL5 Market car l'EA s'appuie sur des données de graphique visuelles (lignes de tendance graphiques et analyse sur le graphique). Il n'est pas requis pour le trading réel ou de démonstration et doit être défini sur false pour des performances optimales. TrendlineTrader + Prop Firm Pro
Trendline Pro With Neural
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
Avis Important Veuillez désactiver le paramètre d'entrée PassMql5 avant d'exécuter cet Expert Advisor (EA) sur vos propres graphiques. Ce paramètre a été utilisé uniquement pour passer le processus de validation du MQL5 Market, car l'EA s'appuie sur des données graphiques visuelles (lignes de tendance graphiques et analyse sur le graphique). Il n'est pas requis pour le trading en réel ou en démo et doit être réglé sur false (faux) pour une performance optimale. TrendlineTrader + EA de Protection
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis