Boom Power EA

Power Boom EA - Automated Trading System for Boom Indices

Power Boom EA is a fully automated expert advisor specifically designed for Boom 500 Index trading on the M1 timeframe.

Trading Strategy:

  • Uses Bulls Power indicator for precise entry signals
  • Employs Standard Deviation indicator for optimal exit timing
  • Fixed lot size trading with configurable Stop Loss (2048 pips) and Take Profit (2119 pips)

Risk Management:

  • Maximum spread control
  • Position limit protection
  • Daily loss and drawdown limits
  • Equity-based protections
  • Minimum/maximum equity thresholds

Additional Features:

  • Optional news filter to avoid high-impact events
  • Real-time position and trading statistics display
  • Session time controls
  • Multi-timeframe compatibility

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: Boom 500 Index
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Account type: Demo or Live (Deriv recommended)

The EA is plug-and-play with optimized default parameters. All risk settings are fully customizable to match your risk tolerance. Do Demo test fisrt


