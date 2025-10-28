Boom Power EA
- Niccyril Chirindo
Power Boom EA - Automated Trading System for Boom Indices
Power Boom EA is a fully automated expert advisor specifically designed for Boom 500 Index trading on the M1 timeframe.
Trading Strategy:
- Uses Bulls Power indicator for precise entry signals
- Employs Standard Deviation indicator for optimal exit timing
- Fixed lot size trading with configurable Stop Loss (2048 pips) and Take Profit (2119 pips)
Risk Management:
- Maximum spread control
- Position limit protection
- Daily loss and drawdown limits
- Equity-based protections
- Minimum/maximum equity thresholds
Additional Features:
- Optional news filter to avoid high-impact events
- Real-time position and trading statistics display
- Session time controls
- Multi-timeframe compatibility
Recommended Settings:
- Symbol: Boom 500 Index
- Timeframe: M1
- Account type: Demo or Live (Deriv recommended)
The EA is plug-and-play with optimized default parameters. All risk settings are fully customizable to match your risk tolerance. Do Demo test fisrt