AlphaMonitor Pro

⚙️ Consistency and Stability Analysis for Professional Results

AlphaMonitor Pro is an analytical tool designed to assess the quality and stability of your trading account performance through two key metrics: consistency and stability. These metrics are used by proprietary firms and capital managers to identify phases of sustained growth or periods of instability and loss of operational consistency. They are particularly useful for improving discipline, self-management, and consistency in market decision-making.

📊 Key Metrics

  • Consistency (%): measures the proportion of total profit derived from the best-performing day; the lower this value, the more balanced and sustainable the equity curve growth.
  • Equity Stability Score (%): evaluates the relationship between the best and worst days in the trading history, low values reflect a more stable and controlled equity curve.

Both metrics serve as a guide to understanding the maturity and stability of a trading strategy: a simultaneous decrease in both values suggests the system is operating in a balanced phase, providing valuable insights for performance evaluation, risk adjustment, or even planning optimal partial capital withdrawals.

🎯 Product Advantages

  • ✅ Measures the structural quality of performance, not just the final result.  
  • ✅ Promotes more disciplined and quantitative management.  
  • ✅ Compatible with any EA or real/demo account.  
  • ✅ Ideal for algorithmic traders, account managers, and system developers.  

📈 AlphaMonitor Pro: Evaluate stability, improve your discipline, and strengthen consistency in your daily trading.

This product is offered as a free version for a limited time, and any positive feedback would be greatly appreciated.


Plus de l'auteur
CloseAgent tool
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
Utilitaires
Automated Position Closing Tool CloseAgent is an advanced tool designed to close open positions at the optimal moment by utilizing two of the most widely used and effective technical indicators for detecting reversal points: Bollinger Bands and RSI. This ensures maximum efficiency in closing open positions. It is particularly useful for closing residual trades during periods of low volatility, such as at the end of the daily session or during the uncertainty preceding high-impact news releases.
FREE
FX Market Snapshot
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
Utilitaires
Free for a limited time: master the market with FX Market Snapshot Turn Forex market activity into quantifiable, automated decisions with FX Market Snapshot — the tool designed for serious traders seeking an edge through objective data and fast, reliable actions. Key Features ️ Exportable data for AI : generate custom CSV reports ready to analyze with your favorite AI engine, and get high-probability trade suggestions by combining key market data like strength, volume, volatility,
FREE
EquityGuard PRO
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
Utilitaires
Protect Your Profits. Limit Your Losses. Trade With Confidence. The ultimate tool for professional traders and prop firms. EquityGuard PRO doesn’t just stop losses before they exceed your daily limit—it also locks in profits automatically with its optional Auto-TakeProfit feature. Maximum Protection: closes trades or locks your account when hitting the daily loss limit. Auto-TakeProfit: set your targets and let the system secure gains—emotion-free. Foolproof Trading: no more overtrading,
Majestic
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
Experts
Majestic — Premium Trend-Swing EA for XAUUSD Majestic is a directional swing-trading algorithm designed exclusively for trading GOLD , identifying high-probability trend moves based on a dynamic combination of Risk/Reward ratios, ADR-based volatility filters, and a custom scoring system to confirm trade setups. The EA features both fixed and adaptive stop levels based on real-time market volatility conditions and it can operate with or without stops, allowing for strategic exits either on oppo
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis