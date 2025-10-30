Blade Runner EA

Symbol
 EURUSD
Timeframe 
 M5
Logical Core of the EA Imbalance Volatility entry with the smart support system for open transactions
Minimum deposit 50 !!!  USD (or the equivalent of another currency)
Compatible with ANY broker  YES
Simple launch  YES

At the start, the first 3 copies are priced at $99, then the price will be $249

The advisor is specially made according to the principle of installed and forgotten, without many additional settings and subtleties. My other advisors are powerful tools, but they require some training and understanding.

The volatile EURUSD forex trading pair is used by EA. The M5 timeframe.

A special algorithm for finding entry points (the EA searches for an imbalance of Volatility in the direction of the trend), combined with competent support of open positions, gives results.

See my all accounts monitoring                     https://forex-trading-ea.tilda.ws/

Live Trading BladeRunnerEA with UltraRisk    myfxbook.com/portfolio/blade-runner-ea/11777628


