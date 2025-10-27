Description

SilverEdge Trade Console is a fast, layer-based trading console for MT5 that lets you place, manage, and exit trades in a few keystrokes. It combines one-tap market orders, guided pending orders, per-layer TP/SL control, and a built-in break-even/trailing engine—wrapped in a clean dashboard that docks anywhere on your chart. Designed for scalpers and intraday traders who need speed, consistency, and clear logs.

Layer-Based Workflow (1–9): Assign and work within layers to separate strategies, timeframes, or trade ideas. Each layer carries its own magic and TP/SL rules.

Instant Market Actions: Dedicated Buy/Sell with hotkeys plus one-click “Exit Trades” for the active layer.

Guided Pending Orders: “Order Place” walks you through placing the correct pending type with preconfigured distances.

Per-Layer TP/SL Automation: Set base TP/SL and optional per-layer increments; apply instantly from the panel.

3 TP/SL Input Modes: Toggle between Price → Pips → Amount to enter targets in the way that makes sense for you.

Lock Prices Control: Freeze inputs to avoid accidental edits during fast markets; unlock to auto-recompute TP/SL.

Break-Even & Trailing Manager: Optional engine that moves stops to break-even, then trails in steps once price is in profit.

Apply-Scope Options: Act on the current layer only—or apply to all layers when needed.

Auto Pip Multiplier: Detects symbol precision (2/3/4/5 decimals, gold/indices) to keep pips/points correct across brokers.

Dashboard Docking: Snap the console to left/right/top/bottom or reset; show/hide the info panel on demand.

Trade Log Clarity: Clean, readable status lines and counters; optional include/exclude EA/non-EA items for actions and views.