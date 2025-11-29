Pips Strength MT4

1000pips Mini - A real-time ranking dashboard that measures and displays the relative strength of major currencies and gold (XAU). The indicator analyzes daily price ranges across 28 currency pairs to calculate each currency's position within its trading range, automatically sorting currencies from strongest to weakest with color-coded strength values.

Calculation Method - The indicator uses daily high-low range analysis to determine where current price sits within today's range for each pair. Currencies appearing in the upper 90% of their daily range across multiple pairs receive higher strength scores (green), while those in the lower range show weakness (red). Neutral currencies display in silver, creating an instant visual hierarchy of market sentiment.

Key Features - Automatic ranking updates every tick, showing numbered positions 1-7 with currency codes color-coded for quick identification (USD-White, EUR-Blue, GBP-Turquoise, JPY-Coral, XAU-Pink, CAD-Green, AUD-Purple). The meter works with any broker by supporting custom symbol prefixes and suffixes, ensuring compatibility across different trading platforms and naming conventions.

Best Practice - Use the meter to identify the strongest and weakest currencies for optimal pair selection. Trading the #1 ranked currency against the #7 ranked currency typically provides the highest probability setups with maximum pip potential. Position the display in the top-right corner to monitor strength changes without obstructing price charts during active trading sessions.