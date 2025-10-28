Yearly Candles

Yearly Candles transforms the way traders analyze long-term market trends by compressing an entire year's worth of price action into a single candlestick formation. Instead of scrolling through hundreds of bars to understand yearly performance, this indicator automatically constructs yearly open, high, low, and close values, displaying them as clear, visual candles directly on your chart. It eliminates the need for manual calculations or switching between timeframes, giving you instant insight into multi-year price behavior and trend strength.

Each yearly candle is automatically color-coded—bullish years appear in steel blue while bearish years are marked in red—making it effortless to identify winning and losing periods at a glance. The indicator plots not just the body of each yearly candle, but also the upper and lower wicks, revealing the full range of price movement throughout the year. This complete picture helps traders spot key resistance and support zones that have held significance over multiple years, as well as identify years where price experienced extreme volatility or tight consolidation.

The visual representation updates automatically as new data arrives, maintaining historical accuracy while adapting to current market conditions. Yearly Candles is particularly valuable for swing traders, position traders, and investors who need to understand the broader market context before making long-term decisions. By overlaying yearly structures on top of your regular chart, you can see exactly how current price action relates to historical yearly patterns, making it easier to anticipate potential breakouts, reversals, or continuation moves based on years of accumulated price behavior.


Plus de l'auteur
Solarwind No Repaint mt5
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
Le Solarwind No Repaint est un oscillateur technique qui applique la Transformation de Fisher aux données de prix normalisées, créant un indicateur basé sur histogramme qui identifie les points de retournement potentiels du marché. Cet indicateur convertit les mouvements de prix en distribution normale gaussienne, rendant les motifs cycliques et les changements de momentum plus visibles pour les traders. Fonctionnement L'indicateur traite les données de prix à travers plusieurs étapes computatio
FREE
Elliot Wave Oscillator mql5
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
Oscillateur Elliott - Un outil d'analyse de momentum qui détecte les retournements de tendance à travers les motifs de convergence des moyennes mobiles. L'indicateur affiche des histogrammes bleus pour le momentum haussier et des histogrammes rouges pour les conditions baissières, tout en traçant automatiquement des lignes de tendance entre les pics et vallées significatifs. Système d'Alertes : Choisissez entre deux modes - Les Alertes de Barre Actuelle (alertsOnCurrent = true) se déclenchent im
FREE
FNCD mt5
Arinze Michael Ejike
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Other profitable programs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ifyjava/seller L'indicateur FNCD constitue un outil avancé d'analyse technique qui combine la transformation de Fisher avec la normalisation statistique des prix pour créer un oscillateur sophistiqué. La base commence par la normalisation du score Z, où les données de prix sont standardisées en calculant combien d'écarts-types le prix actuel se situe de sa moyenne mobile sur une période spécifiée. Ce processus de normalisation transforme
FREE
Spreadometer
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
Spreadometer - Un outil de surveillance des spreads en temps réel qui suit les écarts bid-ask et alerte les traders sur des conditions de trading défavorables. L'indicateur affiche le spread actuel (ligne bleue) aux côtés d'une moyenne mobile (ligne orange) pour identifier les modèles de volatilité du spread. Système d'Alertes: Choisissez entre deux modes - Alertes de Barre Actuelle (UseCurrentBar = true) se déclenchent immédiatement sur les barres en développement mais peuvent alerter plusieurs
FREE
Pips Strength
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
1000pips Mini - A real-time ranking dashboard that measures and displays the relative strength of major currencies and gold (XAU). The indicator analyzes daily price ranges across 28 currency pairs to calculate each currency's position within its trading range, automatically sorting currencies from strongest to weakest with color-coded strength values. Calculation Method - The indicator uses daily high-low range analysis to determine where current price sits within today's range for each pair. C
FREE
Close Time Of Candle
Arinze Michael Ejike
Utilitaires
A candle timer indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) provides traders with an on-chart display of the time remaining until the current candlestick closes and a new one begins. This functionality assists in precise market timing, especially for strategies that depend on candle boundaries, such as breakout entries or specific bar-close signal systems. Candle timer indicators are available from multiple developers via the official MT5 Market and other reputable communities, ensuring reliable delivery an
FREE
Solarwind No Repaint
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
Il Solarwind No Repaint è un oscillatore tecnico che applica la Trasformazione di Fisher ai dati di prezzo normalizzati, creando un indicatore basato su istogramma che identifica potenziali punti di svolta del mercato. Questo indicatore converte i movimenti di prezzo in una distribuzione normale gaussiana, rendendo i pattern ciclici e i cambiamenti di momentum più visibili ai trader. Come Funziona L'indicatore elabora i dati di prezzo attraverso diversi passaggi computazionali: Analisi Alto-Bass
FREE
Gamma Trend AI
Arinze Michael Ejike
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Gamma-Trend est un outil de trading technique utilisé pour identifier la direction de la tendance et les points potentiels de retournement. Son objectif ultime est simple : identifier clairement les signaux d'entrée et de sortie. Sur le graphique, l'indicateur Gamma-Trend apparaît sous forme de lignes colorées qui changent selon la direction de la tendance : une couleur indique une tendance haussière, et une autre montre une tendance baissière. Il présente des niveaux de suivi qui s
Magic Trend Candle
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
Magic Trend Candle - A sophisticated trend confirmation system that combines SuperTrend volatility bands with RSI momentum and MACD trend filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator recolors candles based on triple confirmation - green candles appear when SuperTrend is bullish AND RSI is above 50 AND MACD is positive, while red candles require all three bearish confirmations simultaneously. Signal Logic - The system uses ATR-based SuperTrend bands to identify the pr
FREE
Yearly Candles MT5
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
Yearly Candles   transforms the way traders analyze long-term market trends by compressing an entire year's worth of price action into a single candlestick formation. Instead of scrolling through hundreds of bars to understand yearly performance, this indicator automatically constructs yearly open, high, low, and close values, displaying them as clear, visual candles directly on your chart. It eliminates the need for manual calculations or switching between timeframes, giving you instant insigh
FREE
Gamma RSI Line Pro
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur avancé de lignes de tendance RSI détecte et dessine automatiquement des lignes de tendance sur les pics de l'oscillateur RSI. Il analyse des motifs de pics configurables, filtrant par inclinaison de pente, hauteur minimale et paramètres de distance. L'algorithme traite plusieurs pics pour identifier des lignes de tendance valides, optimisant les performances CPU grâce à des comptes de pics ajustables. Comprend le filtrage des pentes négatives, les contraintes de niveaux RSI pour u
Dann RSI
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Dann RSI représente un système de surveillance de l'indice de force relative multi-devises conçu pour la plateforme MetaTrader 4. Cet indicateur calcule et affiche simultanément les valeurs RSI pour jusqu'à huit paires de devises dans une seule fenêtre d'indicateur, fournissant une vue consolidée des conditions de momentum sur plusieurs marchés. L'implémentation comprend un panneau de contrôle interactif pour gérer la visibilité des lignes, des paramètres visuels personnalisables po
Gamma Silver Stuff MT5
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
Silver Stuff identifie les changements clairs de direction de tendance avec des signaux d'entrée précis. Affiche des lignes vertes pour les opportunités longues et des lignes rouges pour les configurations courtes. Le système d'alertes intégré vous notifie instantanément lors de l'apparition de nouveaux signaux de tendance. Options d'Alertes: Alertes de Barre Actuelle (alertsOnCurrent = true): se déclenchent immédiatement mais peuvent se redessiner Alertes de Barre Confirmée (alertsOnCurrent = f
Gamma Buyers Sellers pressure
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
L'Indicateur de Pression Acheteurs-Vendeurs affiche le sentiment du marché sur plusieurs timeframes de M1 à D1. Il calcule les pourcentages de pression d'achat et de vente en utilisant une analyse de momentum de moyennes mobiles sur une période configurable. Le panneau visuel montre des barres de progression avec la force acheteuse en sarcelle et la dominance vendeuse en rouge, accompagnées de valeurs en pourcentage lorsque significatives. Chaque timeframe inclut une mesure de force de tendance
Moon Sniper
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
L'indicateur MOON SNIPER est un outil de détection de cassures qui combine l'analyse de l'action des prix avec les mathématiques de la Distribution Gaussienne pour identifier des points d'entrée à haute probabilité dans le trading forex. Mécanisme Principal : L'indicateur calcule les niveaux de support et de résistance en utilisant la distribution statistique des prix plutôt que les points pivots traditionnels. Il applique les principes de la Distribution Gaussienne pour déterminer où le prix es
Bandana
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
Trois systèmes de bandes RSI séparés affichés simultanément sur votre graphique pour une analyse complète du marché. Chaque système calcule des niveaux de support et résistance basés sur les valeurs RSI avec des périodes et seuils personnalisables. L'indicateur fournit des signaux de trading visuels à travers des marqueurs flèches lorsque le prix franchit les bandes calculées. Les signaux longs apparaissent quand le prix monte au-dessus de la bande inférieure après avoir été en dessous, tandis q
Danser
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
La stratégie « Inversion Breaker Block » est une approche de trading basée sur l'évolution des cours et s'inscrit dans le cadre des concepts Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Elle consiste à identifier les zones où des blocs d'ordres précédemment valides ont échoué et se sont transformés en nouvelles zones de support ou de résistance. Cette stratégie repose sur l'observation des changements structurels dans la dynamique du marché, tels que les changements de direction des tendances, et sur le trading
Ashod Scalper
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
Ashod Scalper est un indicateur de trading professionnel qui combine l'analyse du Volume Segmenté dans le Temps avec des calculs de moyennes mobiles pour identifier des opportunités de scalping à haute probabilité. L'indicateur affiche des bougies codées par couleur sur votre graphique : les bougies vertes signalent un momentum haussier, les bougies rouges indiquent une pression baissière et les bougies grises montrent des conditions de marché neutres. Une superposition optionnelle de direction
MT5 Candles
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
Candles is a comprehensive chart visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5 that transforms how traders view price action. Instead of displaying standard candlesticks, this indicator plots price bars using over 34 different moving average calculations, along with the traditional Heiken Ashi chart and the renowned Kagi chart. This unique approach provides traders with smoothed price visualization that filters out market noise while maintaining critical trend information. What Makes Candles Differen
Kagi Indicator
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
Indicateur Kagi Avancé avec Adaptation ATR et Alertes Intelligentes Transformez votre analyse des prix avec cet indicateur Kagi professionnel qui filtre le bruit du marché et met en évidence les véritables changements de tendance. Basé sur les méthodes traditionnelles japonaises de graphiques des marchés du riz des années 1870, cet outil se concentre uniquement sur les mouvements de prix significatifs tout en ignorant les fluctuations temporelles. Fonctionnalités Principales: Méthodes Duales de
MTF Levels And Moving Averages
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between dif
LinearRegressionVolume Profile
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicateurs
The Linear Regression Volume Profile indicator combines linear regression analysis with volume distribution profiling to create a sophisticated market structure visualization tool. The foundation begins with linear regression calculation across a specified number of historical bars, computing both the slope (tilt) and y-intercept values that define the trend line's trajectory through price action. This regression line serves as the central axis around which volume distribution is analyzed, autom
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis