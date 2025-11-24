Karya Anak Bangsa EA – Precision Driven Trading Intelligence





Karya Anak Bangsa EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built upon a systematic and intelligent trading framework, leveraging Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and meticulously structured logic. It incorporates multiple layers of filters including a news filter to ensure precision, adaptability, and reliability, even while focusing on a single currency pair.





The EA intelligently calculates the risk to reward ratio based on a percentage of your account balance, ensuring robust money management and dynamically setting smart profit targets. You won’t need to worry about optimization, the default configuration has been thoroughly tuned for peak performance on the supported pair.





Even with a small trading account, Karya Anak Bangsa EA delivers maximum profit potential with minimal risk, empowered by strategic accuracy and intelligent execution logic.





Signal :





Note.

“Backtest results are not the same as real performance because backtesting is only used as a formality to validate entering the market, Why is it like that? Because the actual performance is quite heavy, causing it to always fail during validation."