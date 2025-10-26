Nasdaq Evolution EA

💡 Launch Offer:

Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX starts at a special introductory price of $30.

The price increases every Weekend until it reaches its final value of the strategy.

This rewards early users and reflects real performance feedback over time — early adopters get the best value.

Nasdaq Evolution EA is a fully automated trading system developed by Alpha Structure FX, engineered specifically for the US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100) index.

The strategy combines EMA-based trend analysis with breakout entries at key price levels and adaptive ATR-driven trailing stops for precision and control.

It has been backtested on high-quality tick data from 2011.09.19 to 2025.10.24, covering more than 14 years of Nasdaq market volatility.

⚙️ Main Features

Developed and optimized using the Alpha Structure FX quantitative framework

EMA-based trend filter for accurate directional confirmation

Breakout entries from recent highs and lows

ATR-adaptive trailing stop for dynamic profit management

Fully automated, one position per direction

No martingale, no grid, no hedging

Built-in time filters to avoid low-liquidity periods

📈 Trading Logic

Long trades: Triggered when price confirms bullish strength above long-term EMA support.

Short trades: Triggered when momentum weakens below short-term EMA levels and breaks recent support.

Positions use fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, with a time-based exit and ATR-based trailing stop to secure profits.

⚖️ Risk Management

One open trade per direction

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit for every position

ATR trailing for adaptive risk control

No martingale or grid elements

Suitable for both conservative and moderate traders

🧩 Recommended Setup

Symbol: USATECHIDXUSD / NAS100 / US100

Timeframe: M1 (with H1 signal logic)

Broker: ECN or low-spread broker

Minimum deposit: $500 (or scaled to micro-lots)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

🧠 Technology & Testing

Developed with Alpha Structure FX’s advanced modeling system, validated through:

14+ years of backtesting (2011–2025)

Monte Carlo simulations (trade and data randomization)

Walk-Forward analysis to verify adaptability

Tick-based testing using variable spread conditions

💬 Summary

Nasdaq Evolution EA is a trend-following breakout Expert Advisor designed for the Nasdaq 100 index.

It merges data-driven trend detection, precise entry logic, and volatility-based risk control, offering a balance of consistency and adaptability.