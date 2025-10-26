Nasdaq Evolution EA
- Experts
- Andreas Smigadis
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Nasdaq Evolution EA
💡 Launch Offer:
Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX starts at a special introductory price of $30.
The price increases every Weekend until it reaches its final value of the strategy.
This rewards early users and reflects real performance feedback over time — early adopters get the best value.
Nasdaq Evolution EA is a fully automated trading system developed by Alpha Structure FX, engineered specifically for the US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100) index.
The strategy combines EMA-based trend analysis with breakout entries at key price levels and adaptive ATR-driven trailing stops for precision and control.
It has been backtested on high-quality tick data from 2011.09.19 to 2025.10.24, covering more than 14 years of Nasdaq market volatility.
⚙️ Main Features
-
Developed and optimized using the Alpha Structure FX quantitative framework
-
EMA-based trend filter for accurate directional confirmation
-
Breakout entries from recent highs and lows
-
ATR-adaptive trailing stop for dynamic profit management
-
Fully automated, one position per direction
-
No martingale, no grid, no hedging
-
Built-in time filters to avoid low-liquidity periods
📈 Trading Logic
-
Long trades: Triggered when price confirms bullish strength above long-term EMA support.
-
Short trades: Triggered when momentum weakens below short-term EMA levels and breaks recent support.
-
Positions use fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, with a time-based exit and ATR-based trailing stop to secure profits.
⚖️ Risk Management
-
One open trade per direction
-
Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit for every position
-
ATR trailing for adaptive risk control
-
No martingale or grid elements
-
Suitable for both conservative and moderate traders
🧩 Recommended Setup
-
Symbol: USATECHIDXUSD / NAS100 / US100
-
Timeframe: M1 (with H1 signal logic)
-
Broker: ECN or low-spread broker
-
Minimum deposit: $500 (or scaled to micro-lots)
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
🧠 Technology & Testing
Developed with Alpha Structure FX’s advanced modeling system, validated through:
-
14+ years of backtesting (2011–2025)
-
Monte Carlo simulations (trade and data randomization)
-
Walk-Forward analysis to verify adaptability
-
Tick-based testing using variable spread conditions
💬 Summary
Nasdaq Evolution EA is a trend-following breakout Expert Advisor designed for the Nasdaq 100 index.
It merges data-driven trend detection, precise entry logic, and volatility-based risk control, offering a balance of consistency and adaptability.
Trade the Evolution — powered by Alpha Structure FX.