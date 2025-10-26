Nasdaq Evolution EA

Nasdaq Evolution EA

💡 Launch Offer:
Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX starts at a special introductory price of $30.
The price increases every Weekend until it reaches its final value of the strategy.
This rewards early users and reflects real performance feedback over time — early adopters get the best value.

Nasdaq Evolution EA is a fully automated trading system developed by Alpha Structure FX, engineered specifically for the US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100) index.
The strategy combines EMA-based trend analysis with breakout entries at key price levels and adaptive ATR-driven trailing stops for precision and control.
It has been backtested on high-quality tick data from 2011.09.19 to 2025.10.24, covering more than 14 years of Nasdaq market volatility.

⚙️ Main Features

  • Developed and optimized using the Alpha Structure FX quantitative framework

  • EMA-based trend filter for accurate directional confirmation

  • Breakout entries from recent highs and lows

  • ATR-adaptive trailing stop for dynamic profit management

  • Fully automated, one position per direction

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Built-in time filters to avoid low-liquidity periods

📈 Trading Logic

  • Long trades: Triggered when price confirms bullish strength above long-term EMA support.

  • Short trades: Triggered when momentum weakens below short-term EMA levels and breaks recent support.

  • Positions use fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, with a time-based exit and ATR-based trailing stop to secure profits.

⚖️ Risk Management

  • One open trade per direction

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit for every position

  • ATR trailing for adaptive risk control

  • No martingale or grid elements

  • Suitable for both conservative and moderate traders

🧩 Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: USATECHIDXUSD / NAS100 / US100

  • Timeframe: M1 (with H1 signal logic)

  • Broker: ECN or low-spread broker

  • Minimum deposit: $500 (or scaled to micro-lots)

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

🧠 Technology & Testing

Developed with Alpha Structure FX’s advanced modeling system, validated through:

  • 14+ years of backtesting (2011–2025)

  • Monte Carlo simulations (trade and data randomization)

  • Walk-Forward analysis to verify adaptability

  • Tick-based testing using variable spread conditions

💬 Summary

Nasdaq Evolution EA is a trend-following breakout Expert Advisor designed for the Nasdaq 100 index.
It merges data-driven trend detection, precise entry logic, and volatility-based risk control, offering a balance of consistency and adaptability.

Trade the Evolution — powered by Alpha Structure FX.


Plus de l'auteur
Nasdaq Apex EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Nasdaq Apex EA Launch Offer: Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX starts at an introductory price of $30 . The price increases every Saturday until it reaches its final value of the strategy . This limited-time model rewards early adopters while the strategy’s live performance builds verified results. Overview Nasdaq Apex EA is a fully automated trading system designed for the Nasdaq 100 (USATECHIDXUSD) index on the H1 timeframe . The algorithm combines daily market direction
US30 Quantum EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
US30 Quantum EA Launch Offer: Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX begins at a starting price of $30 . The price increases every weekend until it reaches its final value of the strategy . This progressive pricing model rewards early adopters while real-time data validates the strategy’s performance. Overview US30 Quantum EA is a fully automated trading system designed for the Dow Jones Index (US30 / USA30IDXUSD) on the M15 timeframe . It merges trend intelligence from the Hull
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis