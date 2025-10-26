MyTradingDasboard

Overview:

This package provides a visual Trading Dashboard indicator for MT5 plus a companion EA that listens for the indicator's global-variable signals and executes the requested close actions.

The indicator handles the UI (click-to-close, drag, tooltips) and the EA performs the actual trade-closing so it can run alongside other EAs on the same chart.

Installation

1. Open MetaTrader 5 → File → Open Data Folder.

2. Copy TradingDashboard_Indicator.ex5 to MQL5\Indicators.

3. Copy TradeDash_SignalHandler.ex5 to MQL5\Experts.

4. Restart MetaTrader 5 (or press F5 in MetaEditor).

5. Attach the indicator to the chart you want the dashboard on.

6. Attach the companion EA to the same chart (if you want automatic handling of signals) or run the EA on any chart if you prefer centralized handling.

Usage

Clicking the dashboard close open trades based on the user selection:

- Close All - Close all open trades.

- Close Profitable - Close all profitable trades.

- Close Losing - Close all losing trades.

Note



- For the three close trades buttons to work you must buy the companion EA which close the trades when each of these buttons are clicked.

- The reason for offering these two separate is that if someone is using an EA to trade they will be able to use the dashboard as it is an indicator.

- If the dashboard was an EA, it would not be possible to use when already running an EA because only one EA can be attached to a chart at a time.