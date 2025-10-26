AI Group
- Utilitaires
- Fan Yang
- Version: 1.4
- Mise à jour: 26 octobre 2025
- Activations: 20
Product Overview
Trade with Natural Language, Let AI Execute Fully.
This is a revolutionary MT5 trading program that allows you to describe trading strategies directly in natural language. AI will fully understand and automatically execute all trading operations. No programming knowledge required - simply describe your trading ideas, and the system will fully manage your trading account.It executes your strategy with creativity and optimizes trading strategies on its own!
Core Features:
1. Support for multiple AI models (Qwen, ChatGPT, DeepSeek, etc.)
2. Fully autonomous trade execution, no manual intervention needed
3. Train exclusive AI models on official platforms
4. Natural language strategy description, zero coding required
5. Fully automated risk management and position control
Configuration Steps
1. MT5 Network Permission Setup
1.1. Enable network access in MT5:Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
1.2. Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URLs"
1.3. Add the following domains to whitelist:
ChatGPT: https://api.openai.com/
QWen3-Max: https://dashscope.aliyuncs.com/
DeepSeek: http://api.deepseek.com/
2. API Key Configuration
2.1 DeepSeek Configuration Example:
API Key: sk-************************
Verify URL: http://api.deepseek.com/v1/models
Model Name: deepseek-chat
Temperature: 0.5
2.2 Notes:
2.1 API keys must be applied for on the official platform ;
2.2 Modify URL to match the model you want to use ;
2.3 Verify URL is used for model queries ;
2.4 Model name must exactly match the document ;
2.5 Temperature Parameter Range: 0~2 ; Higher values mean greater creativity , Recommended: 0.5 (balances stability and creativity)
3 . Strategy Prompt Writing
3.1 Describe your trading strategy in natural language:
3.1.2 Example 1:
"My goal is to generate profits for the account. I will strictly adhere to stop-loss and take-profit levels. Mainly trade EURUSD and XAUUSD. Enter when price breaks 20-day moving average, using 2% risk management."
3.1.2 Example 2:
"Monitor USDJPY for volatility breakout opportunities. Focus during London session opening, risk control within 1.5% of account equity, maximum 3 simultaneous positions."
3.2 Prompt Rules:
3.2.1 Only English characters supported .
3.2.2 Only commas and periods allowed .
3.2.3 Describe strategy clearly in natural language .
3.2.4 Include specific risk management rules .
3.2.5 The EA has preset the core trading logic .
Indicator Data Input and Token Consumption:
1. Token will be consumed during use and needs to be purchased or recharged on the official website.
2. More data means higher token consumption , Balance data volume and cost based on needs
3. Account Top-up Reminder
3.1 To ensure normal service, please top up in the corresponding AI platform:
3.2 OpenAI Platform: Visit platform.openai.com, top up in Billing page
3.3 Alibaba Cloud DashScope: Visit dashscope.aliyuncs.com, top up in Cost Center
3.4 DeepSeek Platform: Visit platform.deepseek.com, top up in Account Balance page
Exclusive AI Model Training
1. You can train exclusive trading AI models on official AI platforms:
2. Prepare your trading history data and preference settings
3. Select base model for fine-tuning on the platform
4. Upload data to train personalized AI assistant
5. Call your exclusive model in MT5
Start Using Now
After configuration, AI will fully manage your trading account, executing trading strategies 24/7.