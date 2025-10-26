Soluna AI
🚀 Transform Your Trading Experience with True AI Power
Imagine a tireless analyst working for you 24/7—never sleeping, never missing an opportunity, and constantly learning from every market movement. SOLUNA AI delivers institutional-grade artificial intelligence directly to your MetaTrader 4 terminal, turning complex market analysis into clear, actionable trading decisions.
This is not a simplified indicator system. It thinks, analyzes, and adapts like a human expert—but with machine precision, zero emotion, and limitless capacity.
🧠 Powered by the World's Most Advanced AI Technology
Connect to an unparalleled AI ecosystem to unlock deep market intelligence and lightning-fast execution:
- 🌟 Google Gemini: Access enterprise-level market insight for deep, qualitative analysis.
- ⚡ Groq AI: Utilize lightning-fast inference for rapid market assessment and execution (Ideal for Live Trading).
- 🎯 OpenRouter: Leverage a diversified network of multiple specialized AI models at your command.
📋 Step-by-Step: How to Register and Obtain Your API Keys
Before you can unleash the full power of SOLUNA AI, you need to obtain API keys from the supported AI providers. Follow these detailed instructions:
1️⃣ Google Gemini API Key
Why use Gemini? Google's Gemini provides sophisticated, context-aware analysis perfect for comprehensive market research and pattern recognition.
Registration Steps:
- Visit Google AI Studio
- Sign in with your Google account
- Accept the Terms of Service if prompted
- Click "Create API Key" button
- Choose one of the following:
- Create a new Google Cloud project (recommended for first-time users)
- Use an existing Google Cloud project
- Click "Create" to generate your key
- Copy the API key immediately using the copy icon
- Store it securely—you'll need it for SOLUNA AI configuration
Important Notes:
- Free tier available with generous daily limits
- Ideal for deep analysis and strategic decision-making
- No credit card required for basic usage
2️⃣ Groq AI API Key
Why use Groq? Groq delivers the fastest inference speed in the industry—perfect for live trading where milliseconds matter.
Registration Steps:
- Navigate to Groq Console
- Create a new Groq account or sign in if you already have one
- Complete email verification if required
- Once logged in, you'll see the API Keys dashboard
- Click "Create API Key" button
- Give your key a descriptive name (e.g., "SOLUNA-AI-Trading")
- Click "Submit" to generate the key
- Critical: Copy your API key immediately—it will only be shown once
- Save it in a secure password manager or encrypted file
Important Notes:
- Groq offers extremely fast response times (ideal for scalping and day trading)
- Free tier available for testing
- Best choice for real-time market reactions
3️⃣ OpenRouter API Key
Why use OpenRouter? Access multiple premium AI models through a single, unified API—giving you flexibility and redundancy.
Registration Steps:
- Go to OpenRouter Settings
- Sign in using one of these methods:
- Google account
- GitHub account
- Email registration
- Navigate to the "Keys" section (if not already there)
- Click "Create Key" button
- Provide a descriptive name (e.g., "SOLUNA-Trading-Bot")
- (Optional) Set usage limits or budget caps for additional control
- Click "Create" to generate your key
- Copy the API key and store it securely
- Recommended: Add credits to your account (typically $5-$20 to start)
Important Notes:
- Pay-as-you-go pricing model
- Access to 100+ different AI models
- Excellent for diversified strategy testing
- Monitor your usage dashboard to control costs
🔧 Configuring SOLUNA AI with Your API Keys
Once you have obtained your API keys, follow these steps to integrate them into SOLUNA AI:
Configuration Steps:
- Open MetaTrader 4
- Load SOLUNA AI Expert Advisor on your desired chart
- Access EA Settings: Right-click on the EA → Properties → Inputs
- Locate the AI Configuration Section
- Enter Your API Keys:
- Gemini_API_Key : Paste your Google Gemini key
- Groq_API_Key : Paste your Groq key
- OpenRouter_API_Key : Paste your OpenRouter key
- Select Your Preferred AI Provider:
- Choose Gemini for comprehensive analysis
- Choose Groq for ultra-fast live trading
- Choose OpenRouter for model diversity
- Save Settings and click "OK"
- Test Connection: The dashboard should display "AI Connected ✓"
Security Best Practices:
⚠️ Never share your API keys publicly
- Store keys in encrypted password managers
- Use separate keys for testing and live trading
- Regularly rotate your keys for enhanced security
- Monitor API usage dashboards for unexpected activity
- Set up billing alerts to prevent overuse
🛡️ Superior Capital Protection & Intelligent Risk Control
Professional traders prioritize capital preservation. SOLUNA AI is built on this principle, featuring dynamic risk management and unparalleled protection from market shocks.
Intelligent News Protection System
Never be caught off-guard by high-impact announcements. Our system goes beyond simple time-based blocking:
- 📰 Real-time Economic Calendar Integration
- 🚫 Automatic Trading Suspension before major events
- 📊 Currency-Specific Impact Analysis for precise filtering
- ✅ Only trades when fundamental and technical conditions align
Advanced Risk Management Features:
- Dynamic Lot Sizing: Position sizing adjusts automatically based on your defined risk tolerance (e.g., 1-5% per trade)
- Real-time Equity Monitoring and risk reduction mechanisms
- 7 Professional Trailing Stop Methods:
- Manual (Fixed Pips)
- ATR-Based (Volatility Adaptive)
- Profit Percentage
- Smart Adaptive (ATR + RSI)
- Fibonacci Levels
- Breakout-Based
- Auto Breakeven Protection
🎨 Complete Transparency: No Black Box Trading
See exactly what the AI is thinking, when, and why.
- ✨ Professional Dashboard: View the current AI analysis (BUY/SELL/HOLD), the predicted Win Rate Percentage, and the Signal Urgency Level in real-time
- ⚛ Neural Network Visualization: Watch an animation showing the AI's decision-making process
- 📊 Performance Metrics: Track success rate, profit factor, and learning progress
🎓 The Self-Improving Engine
Every trade is a lesson. SOLUNA AI analyzes its complete trade history—learning from both wins and losses—to refine its pattern recognition and decision-making logic, resulting in ever-increasing accuracy over time.
Continuous Learning Features:
- Pattern recognition improvement
- Market condition adaptation
- Strategy optimization based on performance
- Automatic parameter tuning
💎 Who Benefits Most?
- 👔 Professionals unable to monitor charts all day
- 😴 Traders seeking worry-free, automated execution
- 💰 Investors wanting consistent, data-driven returns
- 🎯 Anyone tired of emotional, impulsive trading decisions
- 📈 Algorithmic traders seeking AI-powered edge
- 🌍 Global traders needing 24/7 market coverage
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Assets: Forex, Gold, Metals
Timeframes: All (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1)
⚠️ Important Risk Disclosure
Trading involves substantial risk, and you may lose your entire investment. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first, and only trade with capital you can afford to lose. AI is highly intelligent but not psychic. Professional risk management is essential.
This is not financial advice. Trade responsibly.