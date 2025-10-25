Timeframes SubPanel

Timeframes Sub-Panel displays up to four fully customizable mini charts within a single subwindow. This indicator saves traders who use multiple timeframes valuable time and effort by eliminating the need to constantly switch timeframes — everything is neatly displayed in a single row for quick, effortless check.

The charts are clean and minimalistic, stripped of price scales, and time axes to provide maximum clarity and focus on price action.

Plug and play: Attach the tool to any chart, specify the number of charts to display, choose the timeframe scale and indicators per chart — and you’re ready to go.


Key Features

Up to 4 Customizable Mini-Charts — Set scale, timeframe, and indicators individually for each mini chart.

Clean Chart Design — Minimal, distraction-free layout focused purely on price action.

Auto Chart Colors — Automatically detects chart background (light or dark) and adjusts the panel color scheme for optimal visibility.


Notes & Limitations

Indicators: The colors and styles of indicator lines cannot be changed. This is a limitation in MT5.


