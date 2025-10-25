Timeframes SubPanel
- Utilitaires
- Part-time Day Trader
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Timeframes Sub-Panel displays up to four fully customizable mini charts within a single subwindow. This indicator saves traders who use multiple timeframes valuable time and effort by eliminating the need to constantly switch timeframes — everything is neatly displayed in a single row for quick, effortless check.
The charts are clean and minimalistic, stripped of price scales, and time axes to provide maximum clarity and focus on price action.Plug and play: Attach the tool to any chart, specify the number of charts to display, choose the timeframe scale and indicators per chart — and you’re ready to go.
Key Features
Up to 4 Customizable Mini-Charts — Set scale, timeframe, and indicators individually for each mini chart.
Clean Chart Design — Minimal, distraction-free layout focused purely on price action.
Auto Chart Colors — Automatically detects chart background (light or dark) and adjusts the panel color scheme for optimal visibility.
Notes & Limitations
Indicators: The colors and styles of indicator lines cannot be changed. This is a limitation in MT5.