MT4 to Telegram Signals Sender Binary Option

🤖 Telegram Signal Bot EA - Professional Binary Options Signal Provider

📊 Transform Your Custom Indicators into Automated Telegram Signals

Telegram Signal Bot EA is a powerful and professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for traders who want to automate their binary options signals and share them instantly with their Telegram community. Whether you're running a premium signal service, building a trading community, or managing your own trading group, this EA is your complete solution.





🎯 What Does This EA Do?

This Expert Advisor monitors your custom indicators in real-time and automatically sends instant trading signals to your Telegram channel or group whenever a trading opportunity appears. It's like having a 24/7 automated signal service running on your MetaTrader 4 platform.





Key Features at a Glance:

✅ Instant Telegram Notifications - Signals sent in milliseconds

✅ Custom Indicator Integration - Works with ANY MT4 custom indicator

✅ Smart Martingale System - Built-in recovery strategy (0, 1, or 2 levels)

✅ Automatic Result Tracking - Monitors and reports Win/Loss/Draw results

✅ Multi-Chart Synchronization - Prevents duplicate signals across multiple charts

✅ Signal Timeout Protection - Auto-cancels stale signals after X candles

✅ Professional Message Formatting - Beautiful, branded messages with HTML formatting

✅ Affiliate Link Integration - Monetize your signals with affiliate links

✅ UTC Time Display - Shows entry time in any timezone

✅ Zero Coding Required - Simple configuration, no programming knowledge needed





🚀 Main Features Explained

1️⃣ Automatic Signal Detection & Delivery

Monitors your custom indicator 24/7 without any manual intervention

Detects BUY (CALL) and SELL (PUT) signals instantly

Sends formatted signals to your Telegram channel/group automatically

Each signal includes: Symbol, Timeframe, Entry Time, Direction, Entry Price, and your affiliate link

Example Signal Message:





🔰 Your Signal Bot Name 🔰













🧠 Asset: EURUSD





🔥 Timeframe: M5





🕒 Entry Time: 14:30





🔼 Direction: CALL 🟢













📍 UTC +03:00





🟢 Price: 1.08456













👉 Register here [Your Affiliate Link]













2️⃣ Smart Martingale System

One of the most requested features in binary options trading! The EA includes an intelligent martingale recovery system with 3 configurable levels:





Level 0: No Martingale (Default Safe Mode)

Reports result immediately after the signal candle closes

Perfect for conservative traders and signal services

Clean Win/Loss reporting

Level 1: First Martingale

If the first signal loses, automatically tracks a second entry

Waits for the next candle result

Reports: "Win ✅" or "Win ✅¹" for martingale recovery

Final result only sent after martingale completes

Level 2: Double Martingale

Provides two recovery opportunities

First loss → First martingale (M1)

Second loss → Second martingale (M2)

Three chances to recover before final loss

Reports: "Win ✅", "Win ✅¹", or "Win ✅²"

Why This Matters:





Increases overall win rate for your signal service

Transparent tracking - subscribers see which level won

Configurable based on your risk management strategy

3️⃣ Automatic Result Tracking

The EA doesn't just send signals - it tracks and reports results automatically:





What It Tracks:

✅ Wins - Signal direction matches price movement

💔 Losses - Signal direction opposite to price movement

⚖️ Draws - Entry price equals close price (rare but handled)

Result Message Example:

🎯 Result: EURUSD-OTC 19:19 Win ✅¹





How It Works:

Signal sent at candle close

EA waits for next candle to close

Compares entry price vs close price

Determines win/loss based on signal direction

Sends result message automatically

If martingale enabled and loss occurs, tracks recovery attempts

4️⃣ Multi-Chart Global Synchronization

Problem Solved: Running the EA on multiple charts could create signal conflicts and duplicates.





Our Solution:





Uses MT4 global variables to synchronize across ALL charts

Only ONE active signal allowed at a time across your entire terminal

Prevents signal spam and confusion for your subscribers

Maintains 4-candle minimum interval between signals

Each chart "knows" about signals from other charts

Perfect For:





Running EA on multiple currency pairs simultaneously

Multiple timeframes monitoring

Prevents signal flooding your Telegram channel

5️⃣ Signal Timeout Protection

Prevents Abandoned Signals!





Sometimes market conditions change or signals become invalid. The timeout feature automatically cancels signals that take too long to complete.





Configurable Settings:





Set timeout in number of candles (default: 10)

After timeout, signal is automatically cancelled

System resets and ready for new signals

Prevents subscribers from waiting indefinitely

Example Scenario:





Signal sent at 14:30

Timeout set to 10 candles on M5 chart

If no result after 50 minutes, signal cancelled

Prevents confusion and improves service quality

6️⃣ Professional Message Formatting

Your signals look professional and branded:





✨ HTML Formatting Support:





Bold text for emphasis

Clickable affiliate links

Emojis for visual appeal

Clean, organized layout

✨ Customizable Branding:





Your bot name in every message

Your affiliate/registration link

Optional link display

Consistent professional appearance

✨ Complete Information:





Currency pair

Timeframe

Entry time

Direction (CALL/PUT)

UTC timezone

Entry price

Your affiliate link

7️⃣ Universal Custom Indicator Compatibility

Works With ANY MT4 Indicator!





The EA is designed to work with your existing custom indicators:





Requirements:





Your indicator must draw arrows or signals on the chart

Signals must be in indicator buffers

You specify which buffer numbers to monitor

Configuration:





IndicatorName : Your indicator's file name

UpBuffer : Buffer number for BUY signals (usually 0)

DownBuffer : Buffer number for SELL signals (usually 1)

Compatible With:





Arrow indicators

Signal indicators

Strategy indicators

Any indicator that produces buffer values

⚙️ Complete Configuration Guide

📱 Telegram Bot Settings

BOT_TOKEN (Required)

Your Telegram Bot API Token

Get it from @BotFather on Telegram

Format: 123456789:ABCdefGHIjklMNOpqrsTUVwxyz

How to get: Message @BotFather → /newbot → follow instructions

CHANNEL_ID (Required)

Your Telegram Channel or Group ID

Format for channels: -100 + channel ID (e.g., -1001234567890 )

Format for groups: - + group ID

How to get:

Add @userinfobot to your channel/group

Forward a message to the bot

It will show your channel ID

BotName (Optional)

Display name for your bot in messages

Default: "Signal Bot"

Examples: "Premium Signals", "VIP Binary Bot", "Your Trading Academy"

🔗 Affiliate & Branding

Affiliate_link (Optional)

Your broker affiliate or registration link

Appears at the bottom of every signal

Monetize your signal service

Leave empty if not needed

ShowAffiliateLink (Toggle)

true : Show affiliate link in signals

false : Hide affiliate link

Useful for testing or non-commercial use

📊 Signal Configuration

IndicatorName (Required)

Exact file name of your custom indicator

Without .ex4 extension

Case-sensitive

Example: If your indicator file is "MyArrows.ex4", enter "MyArrows"

UpBuffer (Number)

Indicator buffer number for BUY/CALL signals

Usually 0 but depends on your indicator

Check your indicator documentation

DownBuffer (Number)

Indicator buffer number for SELL/PUT signals

Usually 1 but depends on your indicator

Check your indicator documentation

🕐 Time Settings

userOffset (Decimal)

UTC timezone offset for your location

Format: +1.0 , -5.0 , +5.5 , etc.

Examples:

London: +0.0

New York: -5.0

Tokyo: +9.0

India: +5.5

Dubai: +4.0

Why This Matters: Your subscribers see entry times in YOUR timezone, making it easier to follow signals globally.





🎲 Martingale Settings

MartingaleLevel (0, 1, or 2)

Level 0 - No Martingale:





Conservative approach

Reports win/loss immediately

No recovery attempts

Best for: Transparent services, high-accuracy indicators

Level 1 - Single Martingale:





One recovery attempt

2 total entries maximum

Moderate risk management

Best for: Balanced approach, medium accuracy indicators

Level 2 - Double Martingale:





Two recovery attempts

3 total entries maximum

Aggressive recovery strategy

Best for: High win-rate focus, experienced traders

⚠️ Important: Inform your subscribers about martingale usage for transparency.





⏱️ Signal Timeout Settings

SignalTimeoutCandles (Number)

Number of candles to wait before cancelling signal

Default: 10

Set to 0 to disable timeout

Calculated based on current timeframe

Examples:





M1 timeframe + 10 candles = 10 minutes timeout

M5 timeframe + 10 candles = 50 minutes timeout

M15 timeframe + 10 candles = 150 minutes timeout

Recommended Values:





M1: 10-15 candles

M5: 8-12 candles

M15: 6-10 candles

🎯 Perfect For:

📢 Signal Service Providers

Run a premium Telegram signal channel

Monetize with affiliate links

Build your trading community

Automate your signal delivery

Track and display your win rate

👥 Trading Communities

Share signals with your team

Coordinate trading decisions

Real-time market updates

Group trading strategies

📚 Trading Educators

Demonstrate live trading

Educational signal examples

Student community engagement

Real-time market analysis

💼 Professional Traders

Automate signal sharing

Build multiple income streams

Scale your trading service

24/7 automated monitoring

🤝 IB/Affiliates

Provide value to referred traders

Increase conversion rates

Build long-term relationships

Automated lead generation

📋 Requirements & Setup

System Requirements:

✅ MetaTrader 4 platform (Build 1370+)

✅ Active internet connection

✅ Telegram account

✅ Custom indicator (arrow/signal type)

✅ VPS recommended for 24/7 operation (optional)





Setup Steps (5 Minutes):

Step 1: Create Your Telegram Bot





Open Telegram and message @BotFather

Send command: /newbot

Choose a name for your bot

Choose a username (must end in 'bot')

Copy the API Token provided

Step 2: Get Your Channel/Group ID





Create a Telegram channel or group

Add your bot as administrator

Add @userinfobot to your channel

Forward any message to @userinfobot

Copy the channel ID shown

Step 3: Configure MT4





Go to: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"

Click OK

Step 4: Install & Configure EA





Place EA in MT4's Experts folder

Install your custom indicator

Restart MT4

Drag EA onto chart

Fill in your Bot Token and Channel ID

Configure indicator name and settings

Enable AutoTrading

Done! 🎉

🔒 Security & Privacy

Your Data is Safe:

✅ No external servers - signals sent directly from your MT4

✅ No third-party data collection

✅ Your bot token stored locally only

✅ All communication through official Telegram API

✅ No subscription or hidden fees

✅ Complete control over your setup

Best Practices:

Never share your Bot Token

Use a dedicated bot for the EA

Regularly monitor bot activity

Keep MT4 and EA updated

⚡ Advanced Features

Global Variable Synchronization

Prevents signal conflicts across charts

Maintains signal integrity

Coordinates multiple timeframes

Professional multi-pair monitoring

Smart Signal Filtering

Minimum 4-candle interval between signals

Prevents signal spam

Quality over quantity

Protects subscriber experience

Error Handling

Comprehensive validation checks

Clear error messages

Auto-recovery mechanisms

Detailed logging for troubleshooting

Performance Optimized

Lightweight code execution

Minimal CPU usage

Fast signal delivery (<1 second)

Efficient memory management

📊 Use Cases & Examples

Example 1: Multi-Timeframe Service

Run EA on 3 charts:





EURUSD M1

EURUSD M5

GBPUSD M5

Result: Coordinated signals, no duplicates, professional service





Example 2: Multi-Pair Portfolio

Run EA on 5 pairs:





EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD

All on M5 timeframe

Global sync ensures only one signal active at a time

Example 3: Premium VIP Channel

Level 2 Martingale enabled

Timeout: 10 candles

Affiliate link enabled

Professional branding

Result: High win-rate display, monetized service

🆘 Support & Documentation

What's Included:

📖 Complete user manual (PDF)

🎥 Video setup tutorial (optional)

💬 Email support

🔄 Free updates

🐛 Bug fixes and improvements





Common Questions Answered:

How to create a Telegram bot

How to get channel ID

How to configure indicators

How to enable WebRequest

Troubleshooting guide

🎁 Bonus Features

Startup Notification

EA sends confirmation message when started

Shows: Symbol, Timeframe, Status

Know your EA is running

Professional Formatting

HTML bold text support

Clickable links

Emoji indicators

Clean, organized layout

Flexible Configuration

All settings adjustable

No code editing required

Save presets for different strategies

Easy switching between configurations

⭐ Why Choose This EA?

✅ Proven & Reliable

Tested on multiple brokers

Stable performance

Regular updates

Active development

✅ Professional Quality

Clean code structure

Optimized performance

Comprehensive error handling

Enterprise-grade reliability

✅ Easy to Use

No coding required

Simple configuration

Clear documentation

Quick setup (5 minutes)

✅ Feature-Rich

Martingale system

Result tracking

Timeout protection

Global synchronization

✅ Monetization Ready

Affiliate link integration

Professional branding

Scalable for growth

Multiple income streams

📞 Get Started Today!

Transform your trading signals into a professional automated service. Whether you're building a signal business, growing a trading community, or simply want to share your trades efficiently, Telegram Signal Bot EA is your complete solution.





One-Time Purchase Includes:

✅ Full EA (Unlimited use)

✅ Complete documentation

✅ Setup guide

✅ Email support

✅ Free updates

✅ No monthly fees

✅ No hidden costs





📝 Important Notes

⚠️ Disclaimer: This EA is a signal delivery tool. Trading binary options involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade responsibly.





⚠️ Requirements: You must have your own custom indicator. This EA does not include trading signals - it automates the delivery of signals from YOUR indicators.





⚠️ Broker Independence: Works with any MT4 broker. Not affiliated with any specific broker.





🏆 Final Thoughts

Stop manually posting signals to Telegram. Stop missing opportunities when you're away. Stop struggling with inconsistent signal delivery.





Automate. Scale. Succeed.





Get Telegram Signal Bot EA today and take your trading service to the next level!





Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Type: Expert Advisor (EA)

Category: Signal Delivery & Automation

License: Single User / Multi-Account





Tags:

#TelegramBot #SignalService #BinaryOptions #AutomatedTrading #SignalProvider #TradingBot #MT4Expert #Martingale #SignalDelivery #TelegramAPI



