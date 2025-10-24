Four Hour Range Scalper EA

# 4H Range Scalper EA





## Automated Trading Solution





This Expert Advisor is designed for MetaTrader 5 platform and provides automated trading functionality based on time-based range analysis.





### Technical Features





- Automated trade execution with integrated risk management

- Time zone detection for consistent operation across different brokers

- Support for multiple financial instruments including forex pairs and commodities

- Built-in spread monitoring and order validation

- Comprehensive error handling and logging systems

- Visual trading indicators on charts





### Risk Management





The EA includes multiple risk control features:

- Adjustable position sizing with lot size limits

- Margin level monitoring

- Stop loss and take profit protection

- Maximum daily trade limits

- Spread condition filters





## Usage Rules and Guidelines





### Initial Setup Requirements





**Platform Configuration**

- MetaTrader 5 must be updated to the latest version

- Automated trading must be enabled in platform settings

- DLL imports need to be allowed for proper functionality

- Stable internet connection is required





**Account Requirements**

- Minimum account balance of $100 is recommended

- ECN or standard account types are supported

- Both hedging and netting account modes work with the EA

- Leverage of 1:100 or higher is suggested





### Operational Parameters





**Trading Instruments**

- Primary instruments: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY

- Can be used on other major forex pairs

- Single symbol per chart instance

- M5 to H4 timeframes are supported





**Risk Parameters**

- Set lot size according to account balance

- Use risk percentage feature for automatic sizing

- Maximum trades per day should be set based on strategy

- Spread limits should match broker conditions





### Daily Operation Procedures





**Pre-Trading Checks**

- Verify EA is properly attached to chart

- Confirm automated trading is active

- Check that account has sufficient margin

- Ensure normal market spread conditions





**During Operation**

- Monitor trade execution in journal

- Review error logs if issues occur

- Allow the EA to manage open positions

- Avoid manual intervention with EA-managed trades





**Post-Trading Review**

- Check daily trading results

- Verify all orders closed properly

- Review any error messages

- Ensure account margin remains adequate





### Risk Management Rules





**Position Sizing**

- Use fixed lot size or risk-based calculation

- Maximum position size should not exceed account risk tolerance

- Consider broker margin requirements when setting lot sizes

- Adjust lot sizes based on account growth or reduction





**Trade Management**

- Do not modify EA-placed stop loss or take profit levels

- Allow the EA to manage all aspects of trade execution

- Monitor overall account exposure across multiple instruments

- Set daily loss limits according to personal risk policy





### Technical Requirements





**System Specifications**

- Windows operating system recommended

- Adequate RAM and processing power for MT5

- Reliable internet connection with minimal latency

- Continuous operation during trading hours





**Broker Compatibility**

- Check broker stop levels and execution model

- Verify symbol specifications match EA requirements

- Test execution speed and slippage conditions

- Confirm trading hours and session times





### Maintenance and Monitoring





**Regular Checks**

- Verify EA is running properly each trading day

- Monitor for any platform updates that may affect operation

- Check for EA updates from the developer

- Review performance metrics regularly





**Troubleshooting**

- Consult documentation for common issues

- Check platform journal for error messages

- Verify all input parameters are correctly set

- Contact support if persistent issues occur





### Important Restrictions





**Prohibited Actions**

- Do not run multiple instances on the same symbol

- Do not manually close EA-managed positions without stopping the EA

- Do not modify EA code without proper understanding

- Do not use on unstable or unreliable internet connections





**Configuration Limits**

- Maximum spread setting should reflect normal market conditions

- Lot size should remain within broker limits

- Risk parameters should match personal risk tolerance

- Trading hours should align with instrument liquidity





### Support and Updates





**Update Policy**

- Regular compatibility updates are provided

- Users should install updates when available

- Update procedures are documented

- Previous versions may not be supported





**Technical Support**

- Basic installation and configuration support

- Documentation for common issues

- Platform compatibility guidance

- Parameter configuration assistance





### Important Notes





Trading financial markets involves risk of loss. This software executes trades automatically based on its programming. Users should understand that:





- Past performance does not guarantee future results

- Proper risk management is essential

- Market conditions can affect performance

- Monitoring and adjustment may be necessary

- Demo testing is recommended





This product is a trading tool designed to automate specific market analysis and order execution. Results will vary based on market conditions, broker execution, and user configuration.





Users are responsible for understanding how to operate automated trading systems and for managing their trading risks appropriately. Proper education about automated trading is recommended before using this software.