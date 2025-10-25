hello everyone, i created drain888 XAUUSD bot for a trading community near my home, then we start using it together since april 2025. We are thinking to create a fund management using this bot. You can contact me too if you are interested.





THIS PRICE IS A PROMO EARLY BIRD PRICE.





This bot works best specially for GOLD trading, i dont recommend for other.





BTCUSD also works but need more balance with almost same profit as GOLD. you can try testing it first in other pairs





For now i only rent the bot since i know that the bot will make money, but im not sure how long it will stay here.





the recommended balance is 2000-3000usd for normal x1 profit (around 15-35% depend on market and settings)

so you can go with 4000-6000 for 2x profit, adjust the lot accordingly (1-4 pending buylimit). please remember that this bot only do long trade, no short trade.





the default setting is the standard we are using, you can ask me if you need to change it with higher risk.





this bot is using strategy similar with martingale that increase the lot when we lose.

we use complex algo and strategy to analyze the market (fractals, and fibonacci retracement) then it will open a pending order.

this bot is not guaranteed to trade everyday, since its all based on the market.





default setting for XAUUSD

min range 8

max range 30

timeframe 15M





5M timeframe give more profit since it will trade more often, but the Drawdown is higher.

please set according to your capital.





btw im using exness as my broker





vjxu56tv0d





if you are using exness, set the spread





0.15 for PRO

0.25 for standard





just set according to your own broker's spread, but you need fix spread, not floating.





