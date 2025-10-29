Dear Investor,

If you are tired of the myths of backtested performance and seeking a cutting-edge intelligent trading solution that has been verified by real-market, live trading—with controllable risks and a consistent track record of steady returns—then AetherJupiter is your most reliable choice.

We firmly believe: one test in the real market is worth thousands of simulated deductions.

The system's strategy dissects market movements into micro-structures, the scale of which is controlled by a specific parameter. A specialized algorithm is applied to these micro-structures, dynamically executing entry and exit positions in phases based on real-time price fluctuations. The algorithm then integrates the profits and losses generated from these micro-structures, intelligently balancing returns and risks. This design enables the system to adeptly handle most market conditions—including unilateral rallies, unilateral declines, and ranging markets—without becoming overly reliant on any single type of price movement or being disadvantaged in other scenarios.The system's trading dashboard displays key metrics from the past month of live trading, including the profit/loss curve, monthly return rate (51%), maximum drawdown (18%), and annualized Sharpe ratio (3.7). All data is 100% sourced from actual account trading records.

Instructions for Use

1.Trading Instrument: XAUUSD

2.Fund Management: A base lot size of 0.01 corresponds to an account equity of $10,000. This relationship is defined as initCapital(10000*K) ~ initVolume(0.01*K), where K = 1, 2, 3, ... n.

3.The demo version does not include a GUI, as some users prefer the most minimalist style. If you would like the version with a GUI panel (as shown in Figure 1), please feel free to contact me, and I will send it to you free of charge.

4.Dense Order Clusters: If a high density of orders appears during program operation, please note this is a normal characteristic of the strategy and does not constitute over-leveraged trading. The total lot size of all orders and real-time profit/loss data are accurately summarized in the Positions Info section.

5.Account Type: It is highly recommended to use an account with low spreads to minimize trading costs.

6.Risk Warning: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please manage risks appropriately.