Alpha Retrace Expert Advisor - Product Description
🎯 What is Alpha Retrace?
Alpha Retrace is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that capitalizes on market overextensions and price retracements. This sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) uses a counter-trend strategy with intelligent layering to maximize profit potential while managing risk through multiple confirmation signals and advanced position management.
🔥 Key Features
✅ Smart Entry System
- Waits for statistically significant price overextension (measured in ATR)
- Uses 3 confirmation methods simultaneously - any one can trigger entry
- Eliminates false signals with multi-layer validation
✅ Advanced Position Management
- Layered entry system with geometric lot scaling
- Automatic position sizing based on market volatility
- Independent basket management for BUY and SELL positions
✅ Comprehensive Risk Management
- Free margin monitoring and position limits
- Automatic lot size normalization for broker compatibility
✅ Professional Features
- State persistence (remembers positions after restart)
- Extensive debug logging for transparency
- Trading hours restriction support
- Hedging control options
💰 How It Works
1. Wait for Opportunity: EA monitors price distance from moving average using ATR
2. Confirm Signal: When overextended, waits for any of 3 reversal confirmations
3. Enter Position: Opens initial position with smart lot sizing
4. Scale Intelligently: Adds layers if price continues against position
5. Exit Profitably: Closes entire basket when profit target is reached
📊 Trading Strategy Explained
Entry Conditions
The EA enters trades when price becomes overextended from the baseline EMA by at least 1.0 ATR distance, then confirms the reversal with:
- RSI Reversal: RSI crossing back from extreme levels (30/70)
- Price Momentum: Close moving back toward EMA within 0.25 ATR
- Candlestick Pattern: Bullish/Bearish engulfing formations
Position Scaling
When price moves further against the position:
- Adds new layers at 0.5% price gaps
- Increases lot size geometrically (default 1.5x multiplier)
- Maximum 10 layers per direction (customizable)
Exit Strategy
- Primary: Basket take-profit when total profit reaches target ($50 default)
- Optional: Individual stop-loss and take-profit per position
⚙️ Input Parameters Guide
📈 Entry Parameters
Parameter Default Range Description
Baseline EMA Period 20 5-200 Moving average period for trend baseline. Lower values = more sensitive to price changes.
ATR Period 14 5-50 Period for volatility calculation. Standard setting works well for most timeframes.
Move Distance in ATR 1.0 0.5-3.0 Required overextension in ATR units. Higher values = fewer but stronger signals.
RSI Period 14 5-50 RSI calculation period. Standard momentum oscillator setting.
RSI Lower Extreme 30 10-40 Oversold threshold. Lower values = more extreme oversold conditions required.
RSI Upper Extreme 70 60-90 Overbought threshold. Higher values = more extreme overbought conditions required.
Minimum Distance to EMA (points) 0 0-500 Minimum distance in points (optional floor for small ATR symbols).
💼 Position Management
Parameter Default Range Description
Layer Gap % 0.50 0.1-2.0 Gap between layers as percentage. Smaller = more layers, higher exposure.
Lot Size Multiplier 1.5 1.0-3.0 Geometric scaling factor. 1.0 = equal lots, higher = aggressive scaling.
Starting Lot Size 0.10 0.01-10.0 Initial position size. Adjust based on account size and risk tolerance.
🛡️ Risk Management
Parameter Default Range Description
Max Layers Per Direction 10 1-20 Maximum positions per side. Higher = more potential exposure.
Global Basket TP in Currency 50.0 10-1000 Profit target in account currency. Adjust based on account size.
Slippage/Deviation Points 20 0-100 Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.
Min Free Margin % to Add Layer 0.1 0.1-100 Required free margin %. Prevents over-leveraging.
⚡ Trading Settings
Parameter Default Range Description
Trading Hours (HH:MM-HH:MM, empty=24/5) "" Text Trading window (e.g., "09:00-17:00"). Empty = 24/5 trading.
Magic Number 20241024 1-999999 Unique identifier. Change if running multiple instances.
🎯 Recommended Settings by Account Size
Small Account ($1,000 - $5,000)
- Starting Lot Size: 0.01
- Global Basket TP in Currency: 10-25
- Layer Gap %: 0.5-1.0
- Max Layers Per Direction: 5-7
Medium Account ($5,000 - $25,000)
- Starting Lot Size: 0.05-0.10
- Global Basket TP in Currency: 25-100
- Layer Gap %: 0.3-0.7
- Max Layers Per Direction: 7-10
Large Account ($25,000+)
- Starting Lot Size: 0.10-0.50
- Global Basket TP in Currency: 100-500
- Layer Gap %: 0.2-0.5
- Max Layers Per Direction: 10-15
🏆 Best Practices
Conservative Setup (Lower Risk)
- Move Distance in ATR: 1.5-2.0
- Lot Size Multiplier: 1.2-1.3
- Layer Gap %: 0.7-1.0
Aggressive Setup (Higher Returns, Higher Risk)
- Move Distance in ATR: 0.8-1.2
- Lot Size Multiplier: 1.5-2.0
- Layer Gap %: 0.3-0.5
🕐 Recommended Timeframes
- H1 (1 Hour): Balanced frequency and quality
- H4 (4 Hour): Higher quality signals, fewer trades
- M30 (30 Min): More frequent signals, requires monitoring
- D1 (Daily): Very high quality, low frequency
📈 Recommended Currency Pairs
Major Pairs (Best Performance)
- EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
- USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD
Cross Pairs (Good Performance)
- EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP
- AUDCAD, NZDCAD
Avoid
- Exotic pairs with wide spreads
- Cryptocurrencies (high volatility)
- Very low volatility instruments
⚠️ Important Risk Warnings
Before You Start
- Test thoroughly on demo account first
- Understand layering risk - multiple positions can accumulate
- Monitor margin requirements - especially with larger layer counts
- Start conservative - you can always increase risk later
Market Conditions
- Best Performance: Trending markets with regular retracements
- Challenging Conditions: Strong trending markets without retracements
- Avoid: Extremely choppy or news-driven volatile periods
Position Management
- Never risk more than 2-5% of account per trade session
- Monitor daily drawdown closely
- Adjust parameters based on market conditions
- Keep trading journal to track performance
🔧 Installation & Setup
1. Copy Alpha Retrace.ex5 to `MetaTrader5/MQL5/Experts/` folder
2. Restart MetaTrader 5
3. Drag EA onto chart
4. Configure parameters based on account size and risk tolerance
5. Enable AutoTrading
6. Monitor first few trades to ensure proper operation
📞 Support & Updates
- Version: 1.00
- Compatibility: MetaTrader 5 (All builds)
- Support: Contact for parameter optimization guidance
- Updates: Free updates for bug fixes and improvements
💡 Success Tips
1. Start Small: Begin with minimum lot sizes to understand the system
2. Be Patient: Counter-trend strategies require patience for proper setups
3. Monitor Performance: Track daily/weekly results and adjust parameters
4. Market Awareness: Avoid trading during major news events
Remember: Consistent profitable trading comes from understanding your tools and managing risk effectively. Alpha Retrace provides the technology - your discipline provides the success.
This product is designed for experienced traders. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


