- Version: 1.0
Alpha Retrace Expert Advisor - Product Description
🎯 What is Alpha Retrace?Alpha Retrace is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that capitalizes on market overextensions and price retracements. This sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) uses a counter-trend strategy with intelligent layering to maximize profit potential while managing risk through multiple confirmation signals and advanced position management.
🔥 Key Features✅ Smart Entry System
- Waits for statistically significant price overextension (measured in ATR)
- Uses 3 confirmation methods simultaneously - any one can trigger entry
- Eliminates false signals with multi-layer validation
✅ Advanced Position Management
- Layered entry system with geometric lot scaling
- Automatic position sizing based on market volatility
- Independent basket management for BUY and SELL positions
✅ Comprehensive Risk Management
- Free margin monitoring and position limits
- Automatic lot size normalization for broker compatibility
✅ Professional Features
- State persistence (remembers positions after restart)
- Extensive debug logging for transparency
- Trading hours restriction support
- Hedging control options
💰 How It Works1. Wait for Opportunity: EA monitors price distance from moving average using ATR
2. Confirm Signal: When overextended, waits for any of 3 reversal confirmations
3. Enter Position: Opens initial position with smart lot sizing
4. Scale Intelligently: Adds layers if price continues against position
5. Exit Profitably: Closes entire basket when profit target is reached
📊 Trading Strategy ExplainedEntry Conditions
The EA enters trades when price becomes overextended from the baseline EMA by at least 1.0 ATR distance, then confirms the reversal with:
- RSI Reversal: RSI crossing back from extreme levels (30/70)
- Price Momentum: Close moving back toward EMA within 0.25 ATR
- Candlestick Pattern: Bullish/Bearish engulfing formations
Position Scaling
When price moves further against the position:
- Adds new layers at 0.5% price gaps
- Increases lot size geometrically (default 1.5x multiplier)
- Maximum 10 layers per direction (customizable)
Exit Strategy
- Primary: Basket take-profit when total profit reaches target ($50 default)
- Optional: Individual stop-loss and take-profit per position
⚙️ Input Parameters Guide📈 Entry Parameters
|Parameter
|Default
|Range
|Description
|Baseline EMA Period
|20
|5-200
|Moving average period for trend baseline. Lower values = more sensitive to price changes.
|ATR Period
|14
|5-50
|Period for volatility calculation. Standard setting works well for most timeframes.
|Move Distance in ATR
|1.0
|0.5-3.0
|Required overextension in ATR units. Higher values = fewer but stronger signals.
|RSI Period
|14
|5-50
|RSI calculation period. Standard momentum oscillator setting.
|RSI Lower Extreme
|30
|10-40
|Oversold threshold. Lower values = more extreme oversold conditions required.
|RSI Upper Extreme
|70
|60-90
|Overbought threshold. Higher values = more extreme overbought conditions required.
|Minimum Distance to EMA (points)
|0
|0-500
|Minimum distance in points (optional floor for small ATR symbols).
|Parameter
|Default
|Range
|Description
|Layer Gap %
|0.50
|0.1-2.0
|Gap between layers as percentage. Smaller = more layers, higher exposure.
|Lot Size Multiplier
|1.5
|1.0-3.0
|Geometric scaling factor. 1.0 = equal lots, higher = aggressive scaling.
|Starting Lot Size
|0.10
|0.01-10.0
|Initial position size. Adjust based on account size and risk tolerance.
|Parameter
|Default
|Range
|Description
|Max Layers Per Direction
|10
|1-20
|Maximum positions per side. Higher = more potential exposure.
|Global Basket TP in Currency
|50.0
|10-1000
|Profit target in account currency. Adjust based on account size.
|Slippage/Deviation Points
|20
|0-100
|Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.
|Min Free Margin % to Add Layer
|0.1
|0.1-100
|Required free margin %. Prevents over-leveraging.
|Parameter
|Default
|Range
|Description
|Trading Hours (HH:MM-HH:MM, empty=24/5)
|""
|Text
|Trading window (e.g., "09:00-17:00"). Empty = 24/5 trading.
|Magic Number
|20241024
|1-999999
|Unique identifier. Change if running multiple instances.
🎯 Recommended Settings by Account SizeSmall Account ($1,000 - $5,000)
- Starting Lot Size: 0.01
- Global Basket TP in Currency: 10-25
- Layer Gap %: 0.5-1.0
- Max Layers Per Direction: 5-7
Medium Account ($5,000 - $25,000)
- Starting Lot Size: 0.05-0.10
- Global Basket TP in Currency: 25-100
- Layer Gap %: 0.3-0.7
- Max Layers Per Direction: 7-10
Large Account ($25,000+)
- Starting Lot Size: 0.10-0.50
- Global Basket TP in Currency: 100-500
- Layer Gap %: 0.2-0.5
- Max Layers Per Direction: 10-15
🏆 Best PracticesConservative Setup (Lower Risk)
- Move Distance in ATR: 1.5-2.0
- Lot Size Multiplier: 1.2-1.3
- Layer Gap %: 0.7-1.0
Aggressive Setup (Higher Returns, Higher Risk)
- Move Distance in ATR: 0.8-1.2
- Lot Size Multiplier: 1.5-2.0
- Layer Gap %: 0.3-0.5
🕐 Recommended Timeframes- H1 (1 Hour): Balanced frequency and quality
- H4 (4 Hour): Higher quality signals, fewer trades
- M30 (30 Min): More frequent signals, requires monitoring
- D1 (Daily): Very high quality, low frequency
📈 Recommended Currency PairsMajor Pairs (Best Performance)
- EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
- USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD
Cross Pairs (Good Performance)
- EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP
- AUDCAD, NZDCAD
Avoid
- Exotic pairs with wide spreads
- Cryptocurrencies (high volatility)
- Very low volatility instruments
⚠️ Important Risk WarningsBefore You Start
- Test thoroughly on demo account first
- Understand layering risk - multiple positions can accumulate
- Monitor margin requirements - especially with larger layer counts
- Start conservative - you can always increase risk later
Market Conditions
- Best Performance: Trending markets with regular retracements
- Challenging Conditions: Strong trending markets without retracements
- Avoid: Extremely choppy or news-driven volatile periods
Position Management
- Never risk more than 2-5% of account per trade session
- Monitor daily drawdown closely
- Adjust parameters based on market conditions
- Keep trading journal to track performance
🔧 Installation & Setup1. Copy Alpha Retrace.ex5 to `MetaTrader5/MQL5/Experts/` folder
2. Restart MetaTrader 5
3. Drag EA onto chart
4. Configure parameters based on account size and risk tolerance
5. Enable AutoTrading
6. Monitor first few trades to ensure proper operation
📞 Support & Updates- Version: 1.00
- Compatibility: MetaTrader 5 (All builds)
- Support: Contact for parameter optimization guidance
- Updates: Free updates for bug fixes and improvements
💡 Success Tips1. Start Small: Begin with minimum lot sizes to understand the system
2. Be Patient: Counter-trend strategies require patience for proper setups
3. Monitor Performance: Track daily/weekly results and adjust parameters
4. Market Awareness: Avoid trading during major news events
Remember: Consistent profitable trading comes from understanding your tools and managing risk effectively. Alpha Retrace provides the technology - your discipline provides the success.
This product is designed for experienced traders. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.