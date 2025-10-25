Alpha Retrace Expert Advisor - Product Description

🎯 What is Alpha Retrace?

🔥 Key Features

✅ Smart Entry System

✅ Advanced Position Management

✅ Comprehensive Risk Management

✅ Professional Features

💰 How It Works

📊 Trading Strategy Explained

Entry Conditions

Position Scaling

Exit Strategy

⚙️ Input Parameters Guide

📈 Entry Parameters

Parameter Default Range Description Baseline EMA Period 20 5-200 Moving average period for trend baseline. Lower values = more sensitive to price changes. ATR Period 14 5-50 Period for volatility calculation. Standard setting works well for most timeframes. Move Distance in ATR 1.0 0.5-3.0 Required overextension in ATR units. Higher values = fewer but stronger signals. RSI Period 14 5-50 RSI calculation period. Standard momentum oscillator setting. RSI Lower Extreme 30 10-40 Oversold threshold. Lower values = more extreme oversold conditions required. RSI Upper Extreme 70 60-90 Overbought threshold. Higher values = more extreme overbought conditions required. Minimum Distance to EMA (points) 0 0-500 Minimum distance in points (optional floor for small ATR symbols).

💼 Position Management

Parameter Default Range Description Layer Gap % 0.50 0.1-2.0 Gap between layers as percentage. Smaller = more layers, higher exposure. Lot Size Multiplier 1.5 1.0-3.0 Geometric scaling factor. 1.0 = equal lots, higher = aggressive scaling. Starting Lot Size 0.10 0.01-10.0 Initial position size. Adjust based on account size and risk tolerance.

🛡️ Risk Management

Parameter Default Range Description Max Layers Per Direction 10 1-20 Maximum positions per side. Higher = more potential exposure. Global Basket TP in Currency 50.0 10-1000 Profit target in account currency. Adjust based on account size. Slippage/Deviation Points 20 0-100 Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution. Min Free Margin % to Add Layer 0.1 0.1-100 Required free margin %. Prevents over-leveraging.

⚡ Trading Settings

Parameter Default Range Description Trading Hours (HH:MM-HH:MM, empty=24/5) "" Text Trading window (e.g., "09:00-17:00"). Empty = 24/5 trading. Magic Number 20241024 1-999999 Unique identifier. Change if running multiple instances.

🎯 Recommended Settings by Account Size

Small Account ($1,000 - $5,000)

Medium Account ($5,000 - $25,000)

Large Account ($25,000+)

🏆 Best Practices

Conservative Setup (Lower Risk)

Aggressive Setup (Higher Returns, Higher Risk)

🕐 Recommended Timeframes

📈 Recommended Currency Pairs

Major Pairs (Best Performance)

Cross Pairs (Good Performance)

Avoid

⚠️ Important Risk Warnings

Before You Start

Market Conditions

Position Management

🔧 Installation & Setup

📞 Support & Updates

💡 Success Tips

This product is designed for experienced traders. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that capitalizes on market overextensions and price retracements. This sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) uses a counter-trend strategy with intelligent layering to maximize profit potential while managing risk through multiple confirmation signals and advanced position management.- Waits for statistically significant price overextension (measured in ATR)- Uses- any one can trigger entry- Eliminates false signals with multi-layer validationwith geometric lot scaling- Automatic position sizing based on market volatility- Independent basket management for BUY and SELL positions- Free margin monitoring and position limits- Automatic lot size normalization for broker compatibility- State persistence (remembers positions after restart)- Extensive debug logging for transparency- Trading hours restriction support- Hedging control options1.: EA monitors price distance from moving average using ATR2.: When overextended, waits for any of 3 reversal confirmations3.: Opens initial position with smart lot sizing4.: Adds layers if price continues against position5.: Closes entire basket when profit target is reachedThe EA enters trades when price becomesfrom the baseline EMA by at leastdistance, then confirms the reversal with:: RSI crossing back from extreme levels (30/70): Close moving back toward EMA within 0.25 ATR: Bullish/Bearish engulfing formationsWhen price moves further against the position:- Adds new layers at- Increases lot size geometrically (default 1.5x multiplier)- Maximum 10 layers per direction (customizable): Basket take-profit when total profit reaches target ($50 default): Individual stop-loss and take-profit per position- Starting Lot Size: 0.01- Global Basket TP in Currency: 10-25- Layer Gap %: 0.5-1.0- Max Layers Per Direction: 5-7- Starting Lot Size: 0.05-0.10- Global Basket TP in Currency: 25-100- Layer Gap %: 0.3-0.7- Max Layers Per Direction: 7-10- Starting Lot Size: 0.10-0.50- Global Basket TP in Currency: 100-500- Layer Gap %: 0.2-0.5- Max Layers Per Direction: 10-15- Move Distance in ATR: 1.5-2.0- Lot Size Multiplier: 1.2-1.3- Layer Gap %: 0.7-1.0- Move Distance in ATR: 0.8-1.2- Lot Size Multiplier: 1.5-2.0- Layer Gap %: 0.3-0.5: Balanced frequency and quality: Higher quality signals, fewer trades: More frequent signals, requires monitoring: Very high quality, low frequency- EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY- USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD- EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP- AUDCAD, NZDCAD- Exotic pairs with wide spreads- Cryptocurrencies (high volatility)- Very low volatility instrumentson demo account first- multiple positions can accumulate- especially with larger layer counts- you can always increase risk later: Trending markets with regular retracements: Strong trending markets without retracements: Extremely choppy or news-driven volatile periodsof account per trade sessioncloselybased on market conditionsto track performance1.Alpha Retrace.ex5 to `MetaTrader5/MQL5/Experts/` folder2.MetaTrader 53.onto chart4.based on account size and risk tolerance5.AutoTrading6.first few trades to ensure proper operation: 1.00: MetaTrader 5 (All builds): Contact for parameter optimization guidance: Free updates for bug fixes and improvements1.: Begin with minimum lot sizes to understand the system2.: Counter-trend strategies require patience for proper setups3.: Track daily/weekly results and adjust parameters4.: Avoid trading during major news events: Consistent profitable trading comes from understanding your tools and managing risk effectively. Alpha Retrace provides the technology - your discipline provides the success.



