AurumTitanX is a professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. Built with institutional trading principles, this EA implements a sophisticated breakout strategy that captures significant gold price movements while maintaining strict risk control.
DOESN'T USE MARTINGALE
NO PRESETS NEEDED , LEAVE EVERYTHING AS IT IS , JUST CHANGE LOT SIZE BASED ON YOUR RISK
⚙️ Core Strategy
The EA employs a dual-period breakout system that identifies high-probability entry points:
- Entry Logic: Monitors 20-period and 30-period price extremes to identify genuine breakouts
- Smart Pending Orders: Uses BUYSTOP/SELLSTOP orders for precise market entry
- Monthly Levels: Incorporates monthly highs/lows as dynamic support/resistance for stop-loss placement
- ATR Trailing Stop: Adaptive trailing stop using 25-period ATR with customizable coefficient (default: 2.8)
💰 Money Management Features
- Risk-Based Position Sizing: Automatically calculates lot size based on account risk percentage
- Flexible Risk Settings: Default 1% risk per trade (fully adjustable)
- Maximum Lot Protection: Built-in safeguards against oversized positions
- Initial Capital Tracking: Optional feature to track performance from specific starting balance
🛡️ Risk Control & Safety
- Dynamic Stop Loss: Uses monthly support/resistance levels for intelligent stop placement
- Profit Target System: Fixed profit targets with default 20 pips (adjustable)
- Min/Max SL/PT Limits: Optional constraints to ensure reasonable risk/reward ratios
- Maximum Distance Filter: Prevents entries too far from market price
- Daily Trade Limits: Optional maximum trades per day control
⏰ Time Management
- Weekend Trading Control: Option to avoid weekend gaps
- End-of-Day Exit: Close positions at specified times
- Friday Exit Control: Special Friday session management
- Time Range Filter: Trade only during optimal market hours
- Order Expiration: Automatic cleanup of unfilled pending orders
📈 Performance Features
- Multi-Year Proven Strategy: Backtested 2017-2025
- Low Drawdown Design: Focus on capital preservation
- Consistent Performance: Designed for steady growth rather than gambling
- Works with Any Broker: Compatible with 4 and 5-digit brokers
🔧 Technical Specifications
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes)
- Minimum Deposit: $1,000 recommended (can work with less using micro lots)
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
- Account Type: Works with all account types (Standard, ECN, etc.)
📊 Parameters Overview
Essential Settings:
- MagicNumber : Unique identifier for trades (default: 11111)
- CustomComment : Trade comment for tracking
- Period1 : Fast breakout period (default: 20)
- Period2 : Slow breakout period (default: 30)
- ProfitTarget1 : Target in pips (default: 20)
- TrailingStopCoef1 : ATR multiplier for trailing (default: 2.8)
Money Management:
- UseMoneyManagement : Enable/disable auto lot sizing
- mmRiskPercent : Risk percentage per trade
- mmMaxLots : Maximum allowed lot size
- mmLotsIfNoMM : Fixed lot size if MM disabled
Time Filters:
- DontTradeOnWeekends : Avoid weekend trading
- ExitOnFriday : Close positions before weekend
- LimitTimeRange : Trade only in specified hours
🚀 Quick Start Guide
- Attach EA to XAUUSD M15 chart
- Set your preferred risk percentage (default 1%)
- Adjust MagicNumber if running multiple EAs
- Enable AutoTrading
- Monitor and let the EA work
⚠️ Important Notes
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- Gold trading involves substantial risk
- Start with demo account to understand EA behavior
- Regular monitoring recommended despite automation
- VPS usage recommended for 24/5 operation
🎁 What You Get
- ✅ Fully automated Gold trading EA
- ✅ Detailed user manual
- ✅ Installation guide
- ✅ Recommended settings
- ✅ Free lifetime updates
- ✅ Email support
⭐ Why Choose Gold Titan Breakout?
- Professional development using Quant Software
- Clean, optimized code with error handling
- Transparent strategy logic (no black box)
- Regular updates based on market conditions