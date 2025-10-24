🔥 Ascending Like Flames - Exceptional Performance Over 15 Years

Industry-Leading Statistical Metrics Prove Excellence (2010-2025)

Chronos Phoenix USDJPY EA - Soaring to Victory on the Wings of Parabolic SAR

Remarkable Stability with Fixed Lot 0.1:

✅ Recovery Factor: 41.68 (Excellence Benchmark: 15+) - Nearly 3x the benchmark

✅ Sharpe Ratio: 3.41 (Institutional Level: 2.0+) - Far exceeds institutional standards

✅ Profit Factor: 1.43 (Professional Benchmark: approaching 1.5 with solid consistency)

✅ Maximum Drawdown: 2.33% (Fixed Lot - Extremely Low Risk)

✅ Total Net Profit: $12,077.02 (Initial Capital $10,000 - Simple Interest)

✅ Number of Trades: 2,721 - High reliability from massive data volume

✅ Win Rate: 44.87% - Stable performance through high risk-reward ratio

✅ Average Annual Return: 68.65% - Sustainable high growth

Extraordinary Consistency - Profitable Every Single Year:

📊 Positive returns recorded every year from 2010 to 2025

📊 High stability maintained in monthly performance

📊 Proven across various market conditions (trending, ranging, volatility changes)

💰 The Power of Compounding - Regenerating and Growing Capital Like a Phoenix

Simple Interest vs. Compound Interest (Auto Lot):

The excellent performance with fixed lots unleashes its true power through compound interest with the Auto Lot function.

🚀 Compound Interest Performance (2010-2025 Backtest)

Low Risk Setting (Risk Rate 60):

Initial Capital: $10,000

Final Balance: $6,536,971 (approx. 653x)

Maximum Drawdown: 15.62%

Profit Factor: 1.43

Sharpe Ratio: 3.39

Recovery Factor: 11.55

High Risk Setting (Risk Rate 230):

Initial Capital: $10,000

Final Balance: $19,116,451 (approx. 1,911x)

Maximum Drawdown: 50.99%

Profit Factor: 1.43

Sharpe Ratio: 1.68

Recovery Factor: 32.98

The Auto Lot function automatically adjusts position size based on account balance, achieving exponential growth while maintaining consistent risk management. This is the money management approach used by professional traders and institutional investors.

🎯 Risk Setting Options

Conservative (Risk Rate 40-80) : Minimize drawdown for steady growth

: Minimize drawdown for steady growth Balanced (Risk Rate 80-150) : Optimal balance of risk and return

: Optimal balance of risk and return Aggressive (Risk Rate 150-250): Higher growth potential with increased risk

Risk Rate is fully customizable to match your risk tolerance.

🎯 Statistical Edge Through Parabolic SAR Trajectories

The Phoenix Flame - Discovering Edge Through Multiple Parabolic SAR Settings

Chronos Phoenix USDJPY scientifically identifies statistically advantageous entry points by applying the Parabolic SAR indicator with multiple settings.

The reversal and ascending/descending trajectories drawn by Parabolic SAR resemble the flapping wings of a phoenix's flames. Inspired by these beautiful trajectories, this EA was named "Phoenix."

Proprietary Multi-Layer Filter System:

Precise trend reversal detection through multiple Parabolic SAR settings

Optimization thoroughly analyzing USDJPY 30-minute timeframe characteristics

Tuning to maximize profits in IC Markets trading environment

Proprietary statistical filters to avoid high-risk market conditions

Careful adjustments emphasizing long-term statistical edge

This combination delivers:

✅ Precisely identifies statistically advantageous entry points

✅ Avoids high-risk market conditions in advance

✅ Optimizes risk management in real-time

✅ Accurately captures trend reversal points

✅ Achieves consistent performance across 15+ years of various market cycles

The edge created by Parabolic SAR trajectories, enhanced by proprietary filters, realizes an equity curve that powerfully ascends like a phoenix.

📋 Specifications and Recommended Environment

Recommended Settings:

Trading Environment:

Currency Pair : USDJPY Only (Optimized)

: USDJPY Only (Optimized) Timeframe : M30 (30-minute chart)

: M30 (30-minute chart) Minimum Deposit : Operable from $100

: Operable from $100 Account Type : ECN, Raw, Razor accounts (Low spread required)

: ECN, Raw, Razor accounts (Low spread required) Recommended Brokers : IC Markets (Recommended), Titan FX, Exness, other low-spread brokers

: IC Markets (Recommended), Titan FX, Exness, other low-spread brokers Leverage : Minimum 1:25 recommended

: Minimum 1:25 recommended Account Mode: Compatible with both Hedge & Netting

Risk Management:

Stop Loss : Protective SL set for all trades (parameter adjustable)

: Protective SL set for all trades (parameter adjustable) Exit Strategy : Intelligent trailing stop using M30 chart

: Intelligent trailing stop using M30 chart Autolot Function : Automatic lot sizing based on account balance

: Automatic lot sizing based on account balance Risk Adjustment: Fully customizable through Risk Rate parameter

Technical Features:

Easy Installation : Ready to run with default settings

: Ready to run with default settings Server Time : GMT+2 with DST support (adjustable)

: GMT+2 with DST support (adjustable) 24/7 Operation : VPS environment strongly recommended

: VPS environment strongly recommended Low Maintenance: Set-and-forget design

💎 8 Reasons to Choose Chronos Phoenix USDJPY

Proven Track Record: 15 years of rigorous backtest data Exceptional Metrics: Recovery Factor 41.68, Sharpe Ratio 3.41 Power of Compounding: Potential to grow $10,000 to $6.5M~$19.1M Profitable Every Year: Positive returns every year from 2010 to 2025 Unique Edge: Scientific strategy through multiple Parabolic SAR settings Proprietary Filters: Proprietary filter system enhancing statistical edge Transparency: All statistics verified with 15 years of real data Flexibility: Fully customizable to match your risk tolerance

🛡️ Excellence in Risk Management

Chronos Phoenix USDJPY is designed with capital preservation as the top priority:

✅ Protective stop loss on all positions

✅ Intelligent trailing stop to secure profits

✅ Statistical filters to avoid unfavorable conditions in advance

✅ Auto Lot function maintains consistent risk percentage

✅ High reliability from 2,721 trade history

Whether fixed lot or compound interest operation, trading is possible according to your risk tolerance.

🚀 You Can Start Right Now

We've prepared access to statistical edge and proven performance.

The Power of Compounding Restated:

💰 $10,000 → $6.5M (Low Risk Setting)

🚀 $10,000 → $19.1M (High Risk Setting)

📈 653x~1,911x Growth Potential

💎 Reliability Proven by 15 Years of Results

🏆 Consistency of Annual Profitability

Investment for Capital Growth Can Start Right Now

Chronos Phoenix USDJPY is a professional-grade Expert Advisor combining statistical edge through multiple Parabolic SAR settings, proven performance, and excellent risk management.

Easy setup, low maintenance, and institutional-level performance - all at your fingertips.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Compound interest operation may involve larger drawdowns, so please select settings appropriate for your risk tolerance. Foreign exchange trading involves risk and you may lose your invested capital.