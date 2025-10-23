Symbols Quick Panel displays mini charts for up to 7 symbols within a single subwindow for effortless monitoring. Any symbol of interest can be instantly loaded onto the main chart with a single click.

Designed for scalpers and intraday traders, the tool helps maintain organization and efficiency by eliminating constant chart flipping.

The mini charts are clean and minimalistic, stripped of price scales and time axes to provide maximum clarity and focus on pure price movement.





Key Features

Monitor Up to 7 Symbols — Stay organized and save time by tracking up to seven symbols at once. Customizable Mini-Charts — Configure scale, timeframe, and indicators for each chart. One-Click Load — Instantly load any symbol into the main chart window with a single click. Clean Chart Design — Minimal, distraction-free layout focused purely on price action. Auto Chart Colors — Automatically detects the chart background and adjusts the panel color scheme for optimal visibility.

How It Works The indicator fills the mini charts with symbols from the Market Watch list, following the same order as the unsorted Market Watch. It starts from the offset symbol specified by the user in the input settings. To monitor more than seven symbols, the indicator can be added to additional charts, using higher offset values for each. To adjust the symbol order in both the Market Watch and the mini-chart panel, first disable any sorting, then drag symbols up or down directly in the Market Watch panel. After reordering, refresh the chart to update the Symbols Quick Panel display.

Notes & Limitations Indicators: The colors and styles of the indicator lines cannot be changed. This is a limitation in MT5.











