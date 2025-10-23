Clean Mini Charts NZD displays up to four fully customizable mini charts within a single subwindow for the AUDNZD pair. This indicator saves traders who use multiple timeframes valuable time and effort by eliminating the need to constantly switch timeframes — everything is neatly displayed in a single row for quick, effortless check.

The charts are clean and minimalistic, stripped of price scales, and time axes to provide maximum clarity and focus on price action.

Designed specifically for the AUDNZD pair, it’s ideal for scalpers and intraday traders, especially during the Asian session.





Key Features

Up to 4 Customizable Mini-Charts — Set symbol, scale, timeframe, and indicators individually for each mini chart. One-Click Expand — Instantly load any mini chart into the main chart window with a single click. Clean Chart Design — Minimal, distraction-free layout focused purely on price action. Auto Chart Colors — Automatically detects chart background (light or dark) and adjusts the panel color scheme for optimal visibility.

