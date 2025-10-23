



🎯 Divine Backtest Results - 15 Years of Proven Precision

Industry-Leading Performance Metrics (2010-2025):

Chronos Hunter USDJPY EA - Next-Generation Hunting System That Snipes Trend Waves

Overwhelming Stability with Fixed Lot:

✅ Recovery Factor: 41.15 (Excellent Standard: 15+) - 2.7x above benchmark

✅ Sharpe Ratio: 7.33 (Institutional Level: 2.0+) - Ultra-high level far exceeding institutional standards

✅ Profit Factor: 1.62 (Professional Standard: 1.5+)

✅ Maximum Drawdown: 1.69% (Fixed lot - extremely low risk)

✅ Total Net Profit: $7,092.31 (Initial capital $10,000 - simple interest)

✅ Total Trades: 2,279 - High reliability through abundant data

✅ Win Rate: 63.23% - Stable consistency

Remarkable Consistency Achieving Positive Returns Every Year:

📊 Recorded profits every single year from 2010 to 2025

📊 Maintains high stability in monthly performance

📊 Proven across various market conditions (trending, ranging, volatility fluctuations)

💰 The Power of Compounding - Achieving Exponential Growth

The excellent fixed-lot performance demonstrates its true power through auto-lot compounding functionality.

🚀 Compounding Performance Results (2010-2025 Backtest)

Low Risk Settings (Risk Rate 80):

Initial Capital: $10,000

Final Balance: $2,350,000 (approximately 235x)

Maximum Drawdown: Maintained at low level

Profit Factor: 1.42

Sharpe Ratio: 7.04

High Risk Settings (Risk Rate 250):

Initial Capital: $10,000

Final Balance: $11,000,000 (approximately 1,100x)

Maximum Drawdown: Within manageable range

Profit Factor: 1.60

Sharpe Ratio: 5.08

The auto-lot function automatically adjusts position sizes based on account balance, achieving exponential growth while maintaining consistent risk management. This is the money management methodology used by professional traders and institutional investors.

🎯 Risk Setting Options

Conservative (Risk Rate 40-100): Minimize drawdown for steady growth

Balanced (Risk Rate 100-180): Optimal balance of risk and return

Aggressive (Risk Rate 180-260): Higher growth potential with increased risk

Risk Rate can be freely adjusted according to your risk tolerance.

🎯 Fusion of Statistical Edge and Hunting Strategy

RSI Indicator and USDJPY Statistical Advantage

Chronos Hunter USDJPY scientifically analyzes the characteristics of the RSI indicator and the statistical edge of the USDJPY pair, implementing a strategy that snipes optimal timing for pullback buys and throwback sells along trends like a hunter.

Multi-Layer Filter System:

Entry at statistically advantageous timing indicated by RSI

Application of filters with long-term span advantage

Precise execution of pullback buys and throwback sells along trend direction

Utilization of time-specific advantages unique to USDJPY pair

Optimization specialized for USDJPY 5-minute timeframe

This combination delivers:

Sniping statistically advantageous entry points

Enhanced long-term stability and profit growth rate

Optimized real-time risk management

High adaptability in trending markets

Consistent performance across various market cycles over 15+ years

📋 Specifications and Recommended Environment

Recommended Settings:

Trading Environment:

Currency Pair: USDJPY only (optimized)

Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart)

Minimum Deposit: Operational from $100

Account Type: ECN, Raw, Razor accounts (low spread essential)

Recommended Brokers: IC Markets (recommended), Titan FX, Exness, other low-spread brokers

Leverage: Minimum 1:25 recommended

Minimum 1:25 recommended Account Mode: Both Hedge and Netting supported

⚠️ Important: Optimized to generate profits on IC Markets. Using low-spread accounts is critically important for achieving best results!

Risk Management:

Stop Loss: Protective SL settings on all trades (parameters adjustable)

Exit Strategy: Intelligent trailing stops using M5 charts

Autolot Function: Automatic lot sizing based on account balance

Risk Adjustment: Fully customizable through Risk Rate parameter

Technical Features:

Easy Installation: Immediately operational with default settings

Server Time: GMT+2 with DST support (adjustable)

24/7 Operation: VPS environment strongly recommended

Low Maintenance: Set-and-forget design

💎 8 Reasons to Choose Chronos Hunter USDJPY

Proven Track Record: 15 years of rigorous backtest data Outstanding Metrics: Recovery Factor 41.15, Sharpe Ratio 7.33 Power of Compounding: Potential to grow $10,000 to $2.35M~$11.0M Profitable Every Year: Positive returns every year from 2010 to 2025 (QuantAnalyzer verified) Statistical Edge: Hunting strategy based on scientific analysis of RSI + USDJPY Precision Timing: Snipes optimal timing for pullback buys and throwback sells Transparency: All statistics verified with 15 years of actual data Flexibility: Fully customizable according to risk tolerance

🛡️ Excellence in Risk Management

Chronos Hunter USDJPY is designed with capital preservation as top priority:

✅ Protective stop loss on all positions

✅ Intelligent trailing stops to secure profits

✅ Long-term span statistical filters to avoid unfavorable situations in advance

✅ Auto-lot function maintains consistent risk rate

✅ High reliability through 2,279 trade track record

Whether fixed-lot or compounding operation, you can trade according to your risk tolerance.

🚀 You Can Start Right Now

Access to statistical advantage and proven performance is now available.

Reiterating the Power of Compounding:

💰 $10,000 → $2.35M (Low risk settings)

🚀 $10,000 → $11.0M (High risk settings)

📈 235x~1,100x growth potential

💎 Reliability proven by 15 years of track record

🏆 Consistency of profitability every year

Start Your Investment for Capital Growth Now

Chronos Hunter USDJPY is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that combines statistical advantage, proven performance, and excellent risk management.

Hunting strategy that snipes trend waves, easy setup, low maintenance, and institutional-level performance - all at your fingertips.

⚠️ Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Compounding operation may involve larger drawdowns, so please select settings appropriate for your risk tolerance. Foreign exchange trading involves risk and you may lose your invested capital.