🚀 HURST RAZER PRO EA MT5 - Hurst Exponent Trading System





Test accordingly to find the best settings that suit your trading style.





💎 Algorithmic Trading Solution

GrokHurst EA is a Expert Advisor that combines mathematical analysis with money management to deliver consistent trading results. Built on the proven Hurst Exponent theory, this EA identifies market regimes (trending vs mean-reverting) and adapts its strategy accordingly.

🎯 Key Features

📊 Advanced Market Analysis

✅ Hurst Exponent Calculation : Scientific approach to detect market behavior (H > 0.5 = trending, H < 0.5 = mean-reverting)

: Scientific approach to detect market behavior (H > 0.5 = trending, H < 0.5 = mean-reverting) ✅ Momentum Filter : Confirms directional strength before entry

: Confirms directional strength before entry ✅ EMA Trend Filter : Optional higher timeframe trend alignment

: Optional higher timeframe trend alignment ✅ Multi-timeframe Compatible

💰 Intelligent Money Management

✅ Fixed Lot or Risk-Based Position Sizing : Choose your preferred money management style

: Choose your preferred money management style ✅ ATR-Based Dynamic SL/TP : Automatically adjusts to market volatility

: Automatically adjusts to market volatility ✅ Fixed Pips SL/TP : Traditional approach also available

: Traditional approach also available ✅ Maximum Drawdown Protection: Automatically stops trading at defined DD limit

🎯 Advanced Position Management

✅ Trailing Stop : Locks in profits as the market moves in your favor

: Locks in profits as the market moves in your favor ✅ Breakeven Function : Moves SL to entry + offset after X pips profit

: Moves SL to entry + offset after X pips profit ✅ Smart Position Tracking: Monitors and manages every open trade

📈 Grid & Pyramid Trading (Optional)

✅ Grid Trading System : Opens positions at predefined intervals against the trend

: Opens positions at predefined intervals against the trend ✅ Pyramid Trading System : Scales into winning positions

: Scales into winning positions ✅ Flexible Lot Multipliers : Customize position sizing for each level

: Customize position sizing for each level ✅ Profit Target Management: Closes all related positions when target is reached

🛡️ DD Reduce Manager

✅ Smart Drawdown Recovery : Automatically closes winning trades to offset losers

: Automatically closes winning trades to offset losers ✅ Maintains Overall Profit : Ensures net positive while reducing drawdown

: Ensures net positive while reducing drawdown ✅ Configurable Thresholds : Set minimum profit and maximum DD triggers

: Set minimum profit and maximum DD triggers ✅ Statistical Tracking: Records all DD reduction operations

⏰ Time & Session Filters

✅ Trading Hours Filter : Define specific hours for trading

: Define specific hours for trading ✅ Day of Week Filter : Choose which days to trade

: Choose which days to trade ✅ Spread Filter: Avoids trading during high spread conditions

🔒 Risk Management Suite

✅ Daily DD Limit : Stops trading if daily drawdown exceeds limit

: Stops trading if daily drawdown exceeds limit ✅ Maximum DD Protection : Permanently stops EA if critical DD reached

: Permanently stops EA if critical DD reached ✅ Consecutive Trade Limiter : Prevents overtrading

: Prevents overtrading ✅ Maximum Spread Filter: Protects against slippage

🎓 How It Works

Hurst Exponent Theory

The Hurst exponent (H) is a statistical measure that characterizes the long-term memory of time series:

H = 0.5 : Random walk (Brownian motion) - no predictable pattern

: Random walk (Brownian motion) - no predictable pattern H > 0.5 : Persistent/trending behavior - trends tend to continue

: Persistent/trending behavior - trends tend to continue H < 0.5: Anti-persistent/mean-reverting - price reversals are more likely

GrokHurst EA calculates this exponent in real-time and combines it with momentum analysis to determine optimal entry points.

Trading Logic

Calculate Hurst Exponent on recent price history Measure Momentum to confirm directional strength Apply EMA Filter (optional) for trend alignment Generate Signal: If H > 0.5 (trending) + positive momentum → BUY

If H > 0.5 (trending) + negative momentum → SELL

If H < 0.5 (mean-reverting) → Reversal strategy Execute Trade with calculated SL/TP Manage Position with trailing stop and breakeven

📋 Input Parameters Guide

Hurst Signal Settings

HurstPeriod : Number of bars for Hurst calculation (default: 64)

MomPeriod : Momentum lookback period (default: 10)

HurstThreshold : Threshold to distinguish trend vs reversion (default: 0.5)

MomentumThreshold : Minimum momentum to generate signal (default: 0.0001)

MinBarsBetweenSignals : Cooldown period between trades (default: 5)

Trade Direction

Choose: Both, Buy Only, or Sell Only

Money Management

UseFixedLot : true/false

FixedLot : Lot size if fixed (default: 0.01)

RiskPercent : Risk per trade if dynamic (default: 1%)

MaxLot/MinLot : Safety limits

Stop Loss & Take Profit

UseSLFixed : Fixed pip-based SL

SLPips : Stop loss in pips (default: 50)

UseSLATR : Dynamic ATR-based SL

UseTPFixed : Fixed pip-based TP

TPPips : Take profit in pips (default: 100)

Risk Management

MaxConsecutiveTrades : Limit number of trades (default: 10)

DailyDDLimit : Daily drawdown limit % (default: 5%)

MaxDDLimit : Critical DD to stop EA (default: 10%)

MaxSpreadPips : Maximum allowed spread (default: 5 pips)

💡 Recommended Settings

Conservative Profile (Low Risk)

FixedLot = 0.01 SLPips = 100 TPPips = 150 UseTrailingStop = true UseBreakeven = true DailyDDLimit = 3% MaxDDLimit = 8%

Moderate Profile (Balanced)

RiskPercent = 1% SLPips = 50 TPPips = 100 UseGridTrading = false UsePyramidTrading = false DailyDDLimit = 5% MaxDDLimit = 10%

Aggressive Profile (Higher Risk)

RiskPercent = 2% SLPips = 30 TPPips = 60 UseGridTrading = true (with caution) MaxGridLevels = 3 DailyDDLimit = 7% MaxDDLimit = 15%

🏆 Optimal Assets & Timeframes

Best Performance:

EURUSD (H1, H4)

(H1, H4) GBPUSD (H1, H4)

(H1, H4) XAUUSD (Gold) (H1, H4, D1)

(H1, H4, D1) USDJPY (H1, H4)

Timeframes:

H1 : More signals, requires monitoring

: More signals, requires monitoring H4 : Balanced approach (recommended)

: Balanced approach (recommended) D1: Conservative, fewer but higher quality trades

You can use them on smaller timeframes (m1-m30), performing the respective tests to find the best configuration.

⚠️ Important Notes

Grid/Pyramid Trading Warning

Grid and Pyramid modes can significantly increase drawdown during adverse market conditions. Use them only if you:

Understand the risks

Have sufficient account balance (minimum $1000)

Enable DD Reduce Manager for protection

DD Reduce Manager

This unique feature is designed to:

Close profitable trades to offset losing ones

Maintain overall positive P/L while reducing exposure

Trigger only when conditions are favorable (min profit + high DD)

Backtesting Tips

Use at least 3-6 months of historical data

Choose "Every tick based on real ticks" for accuracy

Start with default parameters, then optimize carefully

Don't over-optimize (curve fitting = disaster in live trading)

📞 Support & Updates

Updates : Free lifetime updates included

: Free lifetime updates included Support: Direct message for technical questions

🎁 What You Get

✅ Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5 - Full version, no limitations ✅ Free Updates - All future improvements at no cost ✅ Priority Support - Direct assistance from the developer

🌟 Why Choose GrokHurst EA?

Scientific Foundation: Based on proven Hurst exponent theory Flexible Configuration: Adapt to your trading style Active Development: Regular updates and improvements Real Protection: Multiple safety mechanisms to protect your capital

Transform your trading with Hurst Razer PRO EA - where mathematical precision meets intelligent automation.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure: Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

🔧 Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 5

: MetaTrader 5 Language : MQL5

: MQL5 Version : 2.0

: 2.0 Build : Latest MT5 build compatible

: Latest MT5 build compatible Hedging : Yes (works with both netting and hedging accounts)

: Yes (works with both netting and hedging accounts) Multi-currency : Yes (one instance per chart)

: Yes (one instance per chart) VPS Compatible: Yes (recommended for 24/7 operation)

📊 System Requirements

MetaTrader 5 (latest version)

(latest version) VPS/Server recommended for 24/7 trading

recommended for 24/7 trading Minimum Account : $100 (conservative settings)

: $100 (conservative settings) Recommended Account : $500-1000

: $500-1000 Broker Requirements : Low spread (preferably ECN) Fast execution Allows Expert Advisors

:





Questions? Contact me. I'm here to help!



