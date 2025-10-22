Using Triple Chart Navigator, you can quickly scroll through the Market Watch on three synchronized minicharts — perfect for traders short on time who want to scan their watchlist for setups efficiently throughout the day.

Navigate symbols using keyboard keys or on-chart buttons, and open any chart instantly with a single click.

What makes this scroller unique is that it doesn’t reload symbols on the main chart, allowing you to scroll smoothly and instantly through the entire watchlist.





Key Features

Three Customizable Mini-Charts — Scroll the market watch quickly on three charts at once.

Fast Navigation — scroll through up to 150 Market Watch symbols with arrow keys or on-chart buttons.

One-Click Expand — open any mini-chart into a full chart instantly.





How It Works

Open a clean chart (no indicators or EAs) and attach Triple Chart Navigator.

Resize the mini-charts panel — just drag the sub-window border upward to expand.

Make sure the chart is active (in front) when scrolling using keys — otherwise arrow keys won’t work.





How to Modify the Symbol List The symbols displayed in the panel reflect the top symbols in the same order as they appear in the Market Watch window (when unsorted).

To modify or manage the list, first disable sorting: right-click inside the Market Watch window, choose Sort → Reset from the menu.

You can then change the order by dragging symbols up or down directly in Market Watch. The symbol list in the indicator panel will automatically update to match.

Optimized for Smooth Performance When you first run the tool or after some time away, MetaTrader will fetch historical data for each symbol. This can cause a short delay, particularly if you switch between many symbols quickly. Once the data is cached, everything runs smoothly and instantly.

Automatic Light/Dark Mode

The tool automatically detects the chart background color and adjusts the panel color scheme (light or dark) for optimal visibility.



Input Settings

Quick overview of inputs that may require explanation. Max Symbols in Panel – Defines how many symbols can appear in the panel. The order of symbols follows the Market Watch list. Symbol Name Display – Attempts to remove prefixes, infixes, or suffixes added by brokers for a cleaner display of symbol names. (Beta feature)



Notes & Limitations Indicators: The colors and styles of indicator lines cannot be changed. This is a limitation in MT5. Memory Usage: Each chart loaded in MT5 requires a certain amount of historical data from the broker. While modern notebooks can easily handle this, it may become an issue on VPS systems with limited storage capacity.








