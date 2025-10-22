Auto SLTP with trailing SL to entry

The FutaTrade Risk Manager EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, offering robust risk management and trade automation. This EA automatically sets Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for market and pending orders, enforces breakeven and trailing stop strategies, and monitors position volumes to prevent overexposure. With price movement alerts and an intuitive chart interface, it provides real-time insights into trading activity. Tailored for traders seeking disciplined risk control, this EA supports customizable settings and works seamlessly across multiple symbols (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD) on netting accounts.

Key Features:

Automatic SL/TP Management : Automatically applies user-defined SL and TP (default: SL=5000 points, TP=10000 points) to new and existing positions/orders.

Breakeven Functionality : Moves SL to breakeven (with customizable offset) when profit thresholds are met (e.g., 30 pips for XAUUSD).

Trailing Stop : Supports trailing SL with configurable steps (default: 3000 points) and maximum levels, activated always or after breakeven.

Volume Control : Monitors total position and pending order volumes, blocking trades exceeding the set limit (default: 0.05 lots) with alerts.

Price Alerts : Notifies users when price movements reach predefined levels (default: 3000 points) with customizable repeat delays.

Chart Interface : Displays real-time volume status (current, buy limit, sell limit) and includes buttons to close Buy, Sell, or all positions (enable/disable option).

Magic Number Support : Manages trades with a specific Magic Number or all trades (Magic=0).

Validator-Friendly: Optimized for MQL5 Market validation, with robust handling of low-balance accounts, market closures, and minimal logging for efficient testing.

Usage Notes:

Enable Algo Trading : Activate "Allow Algo Trading" in MetaTrader 5 (Tools > Options > Expert Advisors or the Algo Trading button).

Account Type : Designed for netting accounts. Confirm your account supports netting mode.

Symbol Selection : Add traded symbols (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD) to the Market Watch (Ctrl+M).

Minimum Balance : The EA handles low-balance accounts (e.g., 1 USD) by skipping trades if margin requirements are unmet.

Testing : Test in the Strategy Tester with a demo account (e.g., $10,000, 1:100 leverage). For validator conditions, use a 1 USD balance on EURUSD M1 or XAUUSD D1.

Settings: Customize SL_Pips, TP_Pips, Alert_Pips, Max_Volume, MagicNumber, DisableButtons, ConfirmationDelay, BreakevenTriggerPips, and TrailingStepPips to align with your strategy.

Disclaimer:

Trading carries significant financial risk. The FutaTrade Risk Manager EA is provided "as is" without warranties. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users must thoroughly test the EA in a demo account before live trading. The developer is not liable for any losses, damages, or issues arising from its use. Verify compatibility with your broker’s conditions and ensure sufficient account balance for margin requirements.

Vietnamese

EA Auto SLTP with price alert and risk warning-SL to entry, Trailing SL là một Expert Advisor tiên tiến dành cho MetaTrader 5, cung cấp khả năng quản lý rủi ro mạnh mẽ và tự động hóa giao dịch. EA này tự động đặt mức Chốt Lỗ (SL) và Chốt Lời (TP) cho lệnh thị trường và lệnh chờ, thực hiện chiến lược dời SL về điểm hòa vốn và trailing stop, đồng thời giám sát khối lượng giao dịch để tránh vượt mức rủi ro. Với cảnh báo biến động giá và giao diện biểu đồ thân thiện, EA cung cấp thông tin theo thời gian thực về hoạt động giao dịch. Phù hợp cho các nhà giao dịch muốn kiểm soát rủi ro nghiêm ngặt, EA này hỗ trợ cài đặt tùy chỉnh và hoạt động mượt mà trên nhiều công cụ (ví dụ: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD) trên tài khoản netting.

Tính năng chính:

Quản lý SL/TP tự động : Tự động áp dụng SL và TP do người dùng đặt (mặc định: SL=5000 điểm, TP=10000 điểm) cho lệnh mới và hiện có.

Chức năng Hòa vốn : Dời SL về điểm hòa vốn (với khoảng cách tùy chỉnh) khi đạt ngưỡng lợi nhuận (ví dụ: 30 pips cho XAUUSD).

Trailing Stop : Hỗ trợ trailing SL với các bước tùy chỉnh (mặc định: 3000 điểm) và số mức tối đa, kích hoạt liên tục hoặc sau khi hòa vốn.

Kiểm soát Khối lượng : Giám sát tổng khối lượng lệnh mở và lệnh chờ, chặn các giao dịch vượt giới hạn (mặc định: 0.05 lots) với cảnh báo.

Cảnh báo Giá : Thông báo khi giá đạt ngưỡng do người dùng đặt (mặc định: 3000 điểm) với thời gian lặp lại tùy chỉnh.

Giao diện Biểu đồ : Hiển thị trạng thái khối lượng theo thời gian thực (hiện tại, buy limit, sell limit) và có nút đóng lệnh Mua, Bán hoặc tất cả lệnh (tùy chọn bật/tắt).

Hỗ trợ Magic Number : Quản lý lệnh với Magic Number cụ thể hoặc tất cả lệnh (Magic=0).

Tương thích với Validator: Tối ưu hóa cho kiểm tra MQL5 Market, xử lý tốt tài khoản số dư thấp, thị trường đóng cửa và giảm thiểu log để kiểm tra hiệu quả.

Hướng dẫn sử dụng:

Bật Giao dịch Tự động : Kích hoạt "Allow Algo Trading" trong MetaTrader 5 (Tools > Options > Expert Advisors hoặc nút Algo Trading).

Loại Tài khoản : Thiết kế cho tài khoản netting. Xác nhận tài khoản của bạn hỗ trợ chế độ netting.

Chọn Công cụ : Thêm các công cụ giao dịch (ví dụ: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD) vào Market Watch (Ctrl+M).

Số dư Tối thiểu : EA xử lý tài khoản số dư thấp (ví dụ: 1 USD) bằng cách bỏ qua lệnh nếu không đáp ứng yêu cầu ký quỹ.

Kiểm tra : Chạy thử trong Strategy Tester với tài khoản demo (ví dụ: $10,000, đòn bẩy 1:100). Để mô phỏng điều kiện validator, sử dụng số dư 1 USD trên EURUSD M1 hoặc XAUUSD D1.

Cài đặt: Tùy chỉnh SL_Pips, TP_Pips, Alert_Pips, Max_Volume, MagicNumber, DisableButtons, ConfirmationDelay, BreakevenTriggerPips, và TrailingStepPips để phù hợp với chiến lược của bạn.

Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm:

Giao dịch tiềm ẩn rủi ro tài chính đáng kể. EA FutaTrade Risk Manager được cung cấp "nguyên trạng" mà không có bảo hành. Hiệu suất trong quá khứ không đảm bảo kết quả tương lai. Người dùng phải kiểm tra kỹ lưỡng EA trên tài khoản demo trước khi giao dịch thật. Nhà phát triển không chịu trách nhiệm cho bất kỳ tổn thất, thiệt hại hoặc vấn đề nào phát sinh từ việc sử dụng EA. Hãy xác minh tính tương thích với điều kiện giao dịch của nhà môi giới và đảm bảo số dư tài khoản đủ để đáp ứng yêu cầu ký quỹ.



