- Version: 1.7
- Mise à jour: 22 octobre 2025
- Activations: 5
📈 ChannelEA – Adaptive Dual-Mode Expert Advisor
ChannelEA is a high-performance, multi-asset Expert Advisor built for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and aggressive profit potential.
It merges two proven trading methodologies — Mean Reversion (H1) and Trend Following (H4) — into a single dynamic framework that continuously adapts to evolving market conditions.
🔹 Core Concept
Unlike static systems, ChannelEA’s dual-engine architecture analyzes volatility and momentum in real time, shifting seamlessly between countertrend and breakout opportunities.
The adaptive channel logic and ATR-driven volatility filters ensure that the system thrives across all market phases — from ranging to trending environments.
⚙️ Key Features
-
Dual Strategy Engine – Executes both reversal and breakout trades intelligently.
-
ATR-Driven Channel Adaptation – Automatically adjusts to volatility and market rhythm.
-
Chandelier Exit System – Advanced trailing logic that locks in gains and cuts losses early.
-
Risk-Adaptive Lot Sizing – Dynamically calculates lot size based on risk percentage per trade.
-
Multi-Symbol Execution – Trades several pairs simultaneously with isolated logic per symbol.
-
Session & Margin Guard – Trades only in defined sessions and prevents margin overloads.
-
Real-Time P/L Display – Visual on-chart profit tracking for transparent performance review.
💡 Ideal For
Professional traders, quantitative developers, and money managers seeking a robust, scalable, and aggressive trading system that performs under real-world volatility — from forex majors to commodities and indices.
🚀 Mission
ChannelEA doesn’t just execute trades — it adapts, protects, and compounds.
Designed for precision and built for performance, it turns volatility into consistent opportunity.