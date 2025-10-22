ChannelEA

📈 ChannelEA – Adaptive Dual-Mode Expert Advisor

ChannelEA is a high-performance, multi-asset Expert Advisor built for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and aggressive profit potential.
It merges two proven trading methodologies — Mean Reversion (H1) and Trend Following (H4) — into a single dynamic framework that continuously adapts to evolving market conditions.

🔹 Core Concept

Unlike static systems, ChannelEA’s dual-engine architecture analyzes volatility and momentum in real time, shifting seamlessly between countertrend and breakout opportunities.
The adaptive channel logic and ATR-driven volatility filters ensure that the system thrives across all market phases — from ranging to trending environments.

⚙️ Key Features

  • Dual Strategy Engine – Executes both reversal and breakout trades intelligently.

  • ATR-Driven Channel Adaptation – Automatically adjusts to volatility and market rhythm.

  • Chandelier Exit System – Advanced trailing logic that locks in gains and cuts losses early.

  • Risk-Adaptive Lot Sizing – Dynamically calculates lot size based on risk percentage per trade.

  • Multi-Symbol Execution – Trades several pairs simultaneously with isolated logic per symbol.

  • Session & Margin Guard – Trades only in defined sessions and prevents margin overloads.

  • Real-Time P/L Display – Visual on-chart profit tracking for transparent performance review.

💡 Ideal For

Professional traders, quantitative developers, and money managers seeking a robust, scalable, and aggressive trading system that performs under real-world volatility — from forex majors to commodities and indices.

🚀 Mission

ChannelEA doesn’t just execute trades — it adapts, protects, and compounds.
Designed for precision and built for performance, it turns volatility into consistent opportunity.


Plus de l'auteur
Trend King EA
Frank Paetsch
Experts
Français Trend King EA (MT4) – Pullback 3-MA + Trailing Donchian Trader la tendance, maîtriser le risque. Le Trend King EA pour MetaTrader 4 s’appuie sur un système de pullback vers 3 EMA : d’abord alignement de tendance (Rapide > Intermédiaire > Lente, filtre de pente en option), puis pullback ciblé sur l’EMA Rapide ou Intermédiaire. Un trailing Donchian (jamais en arrière) gère les positions ; le saut au break-even lisse les retracements. Le TP optionnel est fondé sur le risque Donchian
Trend Range King
Frank Paetsch
Experts
Trend Range EA : le meilleur des deux mondes (Tendance + Retour à la moyenne) Évolution du Trend King EA (5 étoiles)   — éprouvé en   H4   — désormais doté d’un puissant moteur de   retour à la moyenne   pour les phases latérales. Approche   par bougie , robuste dans les deux régimes. Points forts Double moteur   : •   Tendance   — écart EMA normalisé par l’ATR +   hystérésis   + RSI. •   Range   —   déviation ATR   par rapport au bandeau EMA + zone centrale du RSI ; confirmation optionnelle (En
Bandit
Frank Paetsch
Experts
Bandit EA est un moteur multi-stratégie pour MT4, conscient du régime de marché, qui apprend en tradant . Plutôt que de miser sur une seule approche, il observe en continu les conditions et alloue le risque là où l’efficacité est maximale maintenant — cassures de tendance, pullbacks nets, squeezes explosifs ou retours rapides — puis s’adapte instantanément quand le contexte change. Pourquoi Bandit est différent Cœur d’apprentissage en direct. Un algorithme sensible à la variance favorise les str
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis